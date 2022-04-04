Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma troopers

OKLAHOMA CITY — A robbery suspect was fatally shot after allegedly firing at troopers during a pursuit near Oklahoma City, authorities said.

After being contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona, about a vehicle driven by the suspect, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the vehicle in Canadian County, located west of Oklahoma City, on Saturday.

A pursuit began after troopers attempted a traffic stop but the robbery suspect fled from authorities, according to the highway patrol.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at troopers through his vehicle’s rear window, according to authorities.

When the suspect drove onto a turnpike located northeast of Oklahoma City, troopers were able to stop the vehicle. Authorities allege after the vehicle was stopped, the suspect got out, grabbed a rifle, and fired at officers as he barricaded himself behind his vehicle.

Troopers fired back at the suspect, fatally shooting him, according to the highway patrol.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Charles Carswell.

The troopers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative duties while an investigation of the incident concludes.