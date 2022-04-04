 FBI looking for information on fatal hit and run - Albuquerque Journal

FBI looking for information on fatal hit and run

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a driver suspected in a fatal hit and run on the Laguna Pueblo last month.

Mona Renee Vallo (FBI)

Passersby discovered Mona Renee Vallo’s body on March 9 on US Route 66, New Mexico Highway 124, mile marker 20. Vallo, 56, was a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation and a resident of Acoma, New Mexico.

Her injuries were consistent with being the victim of a hit and run, said FBI spokesman Frank Fisher. He said it’s believed she may have been struck around 7 p.m. that day.

“The deaths of too many Native American men and women remain unsolved,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “We are working with the Pueblo of Laguna Public Safety Department to give Mona’s family the justice they deserve. The public can help by contacting us if they have any information about her death.”

Tips: Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online to tips.fbi.gov.

