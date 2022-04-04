 Blowing dust, fire weather likely this week - Albuquerque Journal

Blowing dust, fire weather likely this week

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Octavio Ayala, a farmer at Los Poblanos Open Space, mows a field of dried sunflowers to prepare for planting wildflowers. Fire weather watches are in effect for much of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday because of high winds, warm temperatures and dry vegetation. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s officially spring in New Mexico — so, naturally, the state will be on a roller coaster of fluctuating temperatures, high winds and blowing dust this week.

Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could hinder road travel along I-40 on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some tree damage and isolated power outages,” he said.

Temperatures across New Mexico are expected to climb 10 to 20 degrees above normal on Tuesday.

Albuquerque could reach 80 degrees.

Eastern New Mexico will likely bear the brunt of Tuesday’s heat.

Roswell could reach 93 degrees, and Clovis may hit a high of 87.

Low humidity and dry vegetation will fuel fire weather warnings for most of the state.

“With those really high winds, it’s going to make for conditions where if fire does form, it could really get out of hand in a hurry,” Overpeck said.

The City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department warns that winds in the metro area could reach 30 mph, with higher gusts in the afternoon.

“Contractors and businesses that generate dust should water loose soils and piles and be prepared to shut down operations early,” the department said in a news release.

Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, but high winds could linger.

Albuquerque is expected to reach 66 degrees.

Thursday morning temperatures could dip to 33 degrees.

“If there is any tender vegetation or anything that’s greening up that you want to protect, Thursday morning and Friday morning are when you want to do that,” Overpeck said. “It’s going to be pretty cold for the beginning of April.”

Thursday temperatures could reach 65 degrees in Albuquerque.

A warming trend begins Friday, with a high temperature of 71 degrees forecast for the metro area.

The weekend should be sunny in the city.

Saturday could reach 78 degrees, and Sunday could hit a high of 76.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


