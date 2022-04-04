NM lawmakers set to debate rebates of up to $1,000 in special session

SANTA FE — New Mexico lawmakers will return to the Roundhouse on Tuesday for a special session focused on providing state residents with relief from high gas prices and the revival of a $50 million spending package.

The special session called by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to be brief — likely lasting just one day — and comes less than four weeks after the governor drew legislators’ ire by vetoing the initial version of a spending bill containing funding for dozens of small projects around the state.

Top Democratic legislators said Monday a rebate plan crafted after discussions with the Governor’s Office would provide $500 payments to individual taxpayers, regardless of their income level. Married couples filing jointly and individuals filing as heads of household would get $1,000 rebates.

“Given the tremendous revenue increases we’re seeing, we think it’s prudent to give a little more help to residents of our state,” House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, told reporters during a news conference at the Roundhouse.

The new round of rebates would cost the state an estimated $690 million and would be sent out in two payments — the first by the end of June and the second in mid-October.

If approved, they would be in addition to tax rebates of $250 for New Mexicans who reported making less than $75,000 last year that were approved during this year’s 30-day legislative session as part of a broad tax package.

Those checks will be sent out in July, and heads of households and married couples filing jointly will get $500 rebates if they reported earning less than $150,000 last year.

The state’s financial largesse has been made possible by a record-setting revenue windfall, as New Mexico has seen its oil production more than triple over the last five years.

However, the spike in oil prices has also pushed New Mexico average gas prices to record-high levels — they averaged $4.114 per gallon as of Monday — and put a strain on state residents who live in rural areas or have to drive long distances for work.

“Too many parents are having to make the choice between putting food on the table and filling up the gas tank to bring their kids to Little League practices and games,” said House Majority Leader Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque.

“We have the money available,” added Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. “It’s much better if it’s out working for people than if it’s sitting in a savings account.”

Egolf insisted the rebates were not politically motivated in a year in which all 70 House seats are up for election and all statewide offices —including governor — will be on the ballot.

“I really don’t think the voters are going to decide whether or not someone should be elected based on the tax rebates they received,” Egolf said.

Meanwhile, the special session will marks the third year in a row lawmakers will convene for a special session, which are called by the governor and can last for no more than 30 days.

After no special sessions were called in 2018 and 2019, lawmakers were called back to Santa Fe twice in 2020 and twice last year — including a December special session focused on the once-per-decade task of redistricting.

Special sessions have cost an average of $50,000 per day in recent years.

But Lujan Grisham said in a Monday statement the proposed financial relief would make a significant difference in New Mexicans’ daily lives.

“We stand together in our support of New Mexico families by providing meaningful financial relief in the face of rising prices, and we have a real opportunity to ease the burdens so many are currently experiencing,” the governor said. “Our state is in a good position financially, and we should do all we can to ensure that New Mexicans are feeling that success too.”