 Isotopes open season Tuesday on road - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes open season Tuesday on road

By Journal staff and wire reports

The Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, are set to begin the 2022 campaign Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. MT in Oklahoma City (610 AM/95.9 FM).

Their home opener is April 12 against Tacoma at 6:35 p.m. (Orbit fleece blankets for first 2,000 fans), the beginning of a six-game homestand.

The Isotopes’ Opening Day roster features 20 returning players, including infielder Elehuris Montero and outfielder Ryan Vilade, ranked as the Rockies’ fourth and ninth best prospects, respectively, according to MLB.com.

D.J. Peterson, a former University of New Mexico standout, highlights the list of 13 newcomers to the Isotopes.

Manager Warren Schaeffer returns for his second season at the helm.


