 UNM baseball faces rival NMSU in Las Cruces Tuesday - Albuquerque Journal

UNM baseball faces rival NMSU in Las Cruces Tuesday

By Journal staff and wire reports

University of New Mexico sophomore Terrell Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander, is slated to make his first collegiate start on Tuesday when the Lobos play at New Mexico State, starting at 6 p.m.

The game will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.

The Lobos (12-16) won the first meeting against the Aggies, 19-2, on March 29 in Las Cruces.

Hudson has a 7.20 ERA in 5 innings of work this season.

Senior right-hander Lyle Hibbits (8.53 ERA) will make his first start since 2020 for the Aggies.

The final two meetings will take place in Albuquerque on May 10 and 17.

UNM leads the Rio Grande Rivalry series 161-91.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
UNM baseball faces rival NMSU in Las Cruces Tuesday
Baseball
University of New Mexico sophomore Terrell ... University of New Mexico sophomore Terrell Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander, is slated to make his first collegiate start on Tuesday when the Lobos ...
2
Spring Sports Roundup: UNM swept, unable to stop Mountain ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team fell, 27-6, on Sunday to Mountain West Conference-leading UNLV, which swept the three-game series that saw the ...
3
Spring Sports: UNLV baseball tops UNM again
Baseball
UNLV's bats remained red hot Saturday ... UNLV's bats remained red hot Saturday night at Santa Ana Star Field as the visiting Rebels rolled to a 12-4 baseball victory over the ...
4
Lobo baseball gets thumped in series opener
Baseball
It's never a promising sign when ... It's never a promising sign when a long reliever gets unofficial player-of-the-game honors. Such was the University of New Mexico baseball team's plight Friday ...
5
Lobo baseball can make statement in home series vs. ...
Baseball
No April Foolin'. Though not all ... No April Foolin'. Though not all has gone smoothly in coach Tod Brown's first year, the University of New Mexico baseball team is in ...
6
Spring Sports Roundup: Lobos simply too much for rival ...
Baseball
The University of New Mexico baseball ... The University of New Mexico baseball team overwhelmed rival New Mexico State, 19-2, using 22 hits and sophomore pitcher Matt Haley to come away ...
7
UNM's Egloff named MW Pitcher of the Week
Baseball
University of New Mexico junior Riley ... University of New Mexico junior Riley Egloff, the Lobos' Friday ace, has been named the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, the league announced ...
8
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
9
Spring sports roundup: Fresno State leadoff batter's 6 hits ...
Baseball
Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless ... Fresno State's Ben Newton was hitless in five at-bats Friday vs. New Mexico. Saturday, he made up fo ...