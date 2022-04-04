UNM baseball faces rival NMSU in Las Cruces Tuesday

University of New Mexico sophomore Terrell Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander, is slated to make his first collegiate start on Tuesday when the Lobos play at New Mexico State, starting at 6 p.m.

The game will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.

The Lobos (12-16) won the first meeting against the Aggies, 19-2, on March 29 in Las Cruces.

Hudson has a 7.20 ERA in 5 innings of work this season.

Senior right-hander Lyle Hibbits (8.53 ERA) will make his first start since 2020 for the Aggies.

The final two meetings will take place in Albuquerque on May 10 and 17.

UNM leads the Rio Grande Rivalry series 161-91.