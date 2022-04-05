 Juniors attend Rube Goldberg contest after two years behind screens - Albuquerque Journal

Juniors attend Rube Goldberg contest after two years behind screens

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Kayden Fejarang, 17, watches intently as his Rube Goldberg machine pushes a surgical mask toward a mannequin head. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
El Dorado High School students work on their Rube Goldberg machines in the school’s courtyard during an annual physics competition. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

After the pandemic forced an annual physics competition behind computer screens for the past two years, over 300 El Dorado High School students gathered Monday to assemble deliberately overcomplicated machines designed to place masks on the heads of human-sized dolls.

Thank you, Rube Goldberg, for inspiring these convoluted contraptions.

Stray sport balls and other everyday objects turned machine parts ricocheted across the school’s courtyard floor, where students — mostly juniors — packed in to assemble and be judged on their machines over a period of nearly nine hours.

“This is our signature event for our physics department,” Jennifer Coughlin, one of the event’s founders, said. “We created the event to help kids learn persistence and teamwork and learn how to use tools and understand the engineering design cycle.”

The competition is named after Goldberg, an American cartoonist who drew simple tasks completed by “extraordinarily elaborate machines,” according to an Albuquerque Public Schools news release.

The mask theme, Coughlin said, came from pandemic mask mandates.

Many machines involved chains of events, like a hunting-themed machine which began with a series of dominoes that ended in pulling a lever, in turn triggering marbles, a medicine ball, and other objects into rolling down ramps and ultimately pushing a mask onto a dummy head.

Staff said students would receive two grades for their projects, one determined by judges, and another by teachers pending a poster due next Monday. Coughlin said teams would also be judged based on performance and themes, with winners likely announced Wednesday.

Machine performance was evaluated on several criteria, including the time machines took to mask dummies up, efficiency, and the different types of steps involved related to physics concepts of motion, machines and energy.

Students were also evaluated on their ability to explain their contraptions and concepts to judges at the event.

Some students wore costumes according to chosen themes, like infection-control protective equipment for a team who decided on a “biohazard” theme. Others, presumably due to the competition’s 6:30 a.m. start time, apparently went about the day in their pajamas.

“We just decided that ‘biohazard’ would be a good theme with the masks,” said junior Nate Hernandez, who said his mother works in infection control for Presbyterian Healthcare Services and supplied his team with extra Tyvek suits.

“We kind of thought we were getting extra credit for this,” his teammate, Trusten Cisewski, added. “Might as well go all out, right?”

Some teams planned their machines weeks in advance, while others only began their projects over the weekend. Junior Devin McMullen said he and his team began planning their machine, which included over 10 steps, three weeks ago.

The competition, Coughlin said, allowed students to bring concepts they learn in class into the real world, which makes for better learning for some.

“Sometimes, kids who are not successful at traditional assessments like tests, essays, are really good when it comes to real-life applications,” Coughlin said. “It is a tremendous confidence-booster for kids who did not think that they were good at STEM activities — all of a sudden they can find success when they actually have to create something in reality.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NM lawmakers set to debate rebates of up to ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico lawmakers will return to ... New Mexico lawmakers will return to the Roundhouse on Tuesday for a special session focused on providing state residents with relief from high gas ...
2
Program trains veterans to farm and ranch
ABQnews Seeker
Program trains military veterans to farm ... Program trains military veterans to farm and ranch
3
Blowing dust, fire weather likely this week
ABQnews Seeker
It's officially spring in New Mexico ... It's officially spring in New Mexico — so, naturally, the state will be on a roller coaster of fluctuating temperatures, high winds and blowing ...
4
Isleta officer fired at suspect driving wrong way on ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Isleta Police Department officer shot ... An Isleta Police Department officer shot at, but didn't hit, a man suspected of fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen car and driving ...
5
NM officials look to curb risk of stoned drivers
ABQnews Seeker
Officers now trained in drug recognition Officers now trained in drug recognition
6
Suspected shoplifter to be extradited to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
A woman New Mexico authorities describe ... A woman New Mexico authorities describe as a “violent serial shoplifter” was arrested in Oklahoma and will be extradited back to Albuquerque. Brianna Garcia, ...
7
FBI looking for information on fatal hit and run
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI is offering a $5,000 ... The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a driver suspected in a fatal hit and ...
8
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
AP Feeds
Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot ... Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers ...
9
Suit alleges excessive force by ex-APD officer
ABQnews Seeker
Man still has bullet in back ... Man still has bullet in back from shots fired during 2021 traffic stop
10
BCSO identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
ABQnews Seeker
A man killed in an exchange ... A man killed in an exchange of gunfire with sheriff's deputies on Friday was identified Sunday as Taylor John Crabb, 37. At 7 a.m. ...