Juniors attend Rube Goldberg contest after two years behind screens

After the pandemic forced an annual physics competition behind computer screens for the past two years, over 300 El Dorado High School students gathered Monday to assemble deliberately overcomplicated machines designed to place masks on the heads of human-sized dolls.

Thank you, Rube Goldberg, for inspiring these convoluted contraptions.

Stray sport balls and other everyday objects turned machine parts ricocheted across the school’s courtyard floor, where students — mostly juniors — packed in to assemble and be judged on their machines over a period of nearly nine hours.

“This is our signature event for our physics department,” Jennifer Coughlin, one of the event’s founders, said. “We created the event to help kids learn persistence and teamwork and learn how to use tools and understand the engineering design cycle.”

The competition is named after Goldberg, an American cartoonist who drew simple tasks completed by “extraordinarily elaborate machines,” according to an Albuquerque Public Schools news release.

The mask theme, Coughlin said, came from pandemic mask mandates.

Many machines involved chains of events, like a hunting-themed machine which began with a series of dominoes that ended in pulling a lever, in turn triggering marbles, a medicine ball, and other objects into rolling down ramps and ultimately pushing a mask onto a dummy head.

Staff said students would receive two grades for their projects, one determined by judges, and another by teachers pending a poster due next Monday. Coughlin said teams would also be judged based on performance and themes, with winners likely announced Wednesday.

Machine performance was evaluated on several criteria, including the time machines took to mask dummies up, efficiency, and the different types of steps involved related to physics concepts of motion, machines and energy.

Students were also evaluated on their ability to explain their contraptions and concepts to judges at the event.

Some students wore costumes according to chosen themes, like infection-control protective equipment for a team who decided on a “biohazard” theme. Others, presumably due to the competition’s 6:30 a.m. start time, apparently went about the day in their pajamas.

“We just decided that ‘biohazard’ would be a good theme with the masks,” said junior Nate Hernandez, who said his mother works in infection control for Presbyterian Healthcare Services and supplied his team with extra Tyvek suits.

“We kind of thought we were getting extra credit for this,” his teammate, Trusten Cisewski, added. “Might as well go all out, right?”

Some teams planned their machines weeks in advance, while others only began their projects over the weekend. Junior Devin McMullen said he and his team began planning their machine, which included over 10 steps, three weeks ago.

The competition, Coughlin said, allowed students to bring concepts they learn in class into the real world, which makes for better learning for some.

“Sometimes, kids who are not successful at traditional assessments like tests, essays, are really good when it comes to real-life applications,” Coughlin said. “It is a tremendous confidence-booster for kids who did not think that they were good at STEM activities — all of a sudden they can find success when they actually have to create something in reality.”