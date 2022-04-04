ICYMI: Shawn Mendes sets concert in El Paso on Sept. 29

Shawn Mendes added 13 additional dates to his “Wonder: The World Tour” on Monday.

Thought one of them isn’t in Albuquerque, he’s headed to the Don Haskins Center in El Paso on Sept. 29.

Mendes is touring in support of his Grammy nominated album, “Wonder.”

Opening for him will be rising singer-songwriter Tate McRae.

Tickets for the added North America dates will be available via pre-sales that begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8.

The announcement of additional tour dates follows the release of Shawn’s new song and video for “When You’re Gone.”

On Monday, University of Texas-El Paso’s Special Events announced the concert on Twitter.

Mendes last played in El Paso in 2018 at the Don Haskins Center, where he brought Khalid onto the stage with him. The R&B singer Khalid grew up in El Paso.

When he released his fourth album, “Wonder,” in 2020, Mendes became the youngest artist to top the Billboard 200 Album Chart with four studio albums.

In 2019, Mendes launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to inspire his audience, the youth generation of today — to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action and giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.