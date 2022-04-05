 Recreational cannabis sales in ABQ hit $1.3M in opening weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Recreational cannabis sales in ABQ hit $1.3M in opening weekend

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque raked in $1.38 million in recreational cannabis sales Friday through Sunday, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Division.

That number was more than $1 million higher than Santa Fe, which took in $316,105 during the first weekend of adult-use sales. Albuquerque’s total sales between recreational and medical cannabis stood at about $2 million.

Data wasn’t immediately available to show the number of customers who had contributed to local sales numbers.

“New Mexico’s launch of recreational cannabis has been one of the most successful, if not the most, of any state,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement Monday.

The state realized about $3.5 million in recreational sales over the weekend and, when combined with medical cannabis sales, the three-day period stood at about $5.2 million total, according to data from the CCD. Nearly 58,000 customers purchased recreational cannabis, according to the data.

“New Mexico was ready for this historic opportunity to end prohibition,” said CCD director Kristen Thomson.

First-day sales for recreational cannabis stood at $1.9 million, when more than 29,000 customers purchased from dispensaries across the state.

Las Cruces recreational sales numbers stood at $309,218. Hobbs at $198,224 and Sunland Park at $131,800, which serve customers in bordering Texas, rounded out the top five towns in recreational sales.

Madrid did about $3,621 in recreational sales — putting it last among towns and cities in New Mexico.


