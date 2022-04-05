 Dodson wins for first time in over 2 years - Albuquerque Journal

Dodson wins for first time in over 2 years

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

John Dodson, seen here in 2019, last weekend won his first mixed martial arts bout in over two years, with a unanimous victory over Francisco Rivera Jr., in New Orleans. (Journal File Photo)

Saturday in New Orleans, “The Magician” made the hard times disappear.

That night, Albuquerque MMA bantamweight John Dodson defeated fellow former UFC fighter Francisco Rivera Jr. by unanimous decision in the main event of an XMMA card.

It was Dodson’s first victory in almost 26 months, but extenuating circumstances abound.

Dodson, nicknamed “The Magician” for his speed and flashy style, twice fought for the UFC flyweight title during his nine years with the sport’s most powerful promotional entity. But after his August 2020 loss to Merab Dvalishvili in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC released him.

Dodson then signed with XMMA, a fledgling circuit based in Florida, to face Cody Gibson on July 30. But on Fourth of July weekend, Dodson and his family were involved in a serious car crash in west Texas.

Dodson, his wife Chelsea, and the couple’s two daughters escaped serious consequences. But a knee injury suffered in the crash forced postponement of his XMMA debut.

On Oct. 23, Dodson lost to Gibson, also a former UFC fighter, by unanimous decision.

But against Rivera on Saturday, Dodson (22-13), clearly in terrific shape, showed flashes of his signature hand speed and power – dominant in a first round that could have been scored 10-8 (though it evidently wasn’t).

Rivera (14-9) rallied in rounds two and three to make it a close, competitive fight, but all three judges scored it 29-28 for Dodson. The Journal, scoring the fight off a YouTube video, saw it 29-27, scoring the first round 10-8.

The victory was Dodson’s first since Feb. 15, 2020, when he defeated Nathaniel Wood by third-round TKO at the then-Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

What’s next for the 37-year-old southpaw? Certainly, more action with XMMA is a possibility. But Albuquerque’s Ricky Kottenstette, Dodson’s manager, said via text he’s working with XMMA on a fight-to-fight basis “to keep our options open.”

Dodson, a former state wrestling champion at Moriarty High School, has been fighting professionally since 2004.

In defeating Rivera, 18 years later, he made it clear he’s not through.

LIFE AFTER MMA: Former MMA fighter Quinn Mulhern last fought in the cage more than eight years ago.

Yet, he’s still fighting – to give Albuquerque’s down and out a leg up.

Mulhern is the subject of an in-depth feature at mmafighting.com, posted on Friday, focusing on his journey from MMA to a prominent role in the Albuquerque Community Safety department.

The ACS, launched in August, is designed to address public safety and public health incidents that don’t require a police presence. Mulhern and the ACS also were featured in the Jan. 9 edition of the Albuquerque Journal.

As reported by Shaun Al-Shatti for mmafighting.com, Mulhern earned a Master’s degree in social work after his MMA career ended – helping him acquire not only the knowledge and expertise but also develop the empathy he’d be called upon to exercise with the ACS.

In December, in preparation for the January 9 story, Journal staff writer Elise Kaplan and staff photographer Roberto E. Rosales followed Mulhern and his ACS partner Leigh White as they responded to calls and provided care and guidance to those in need.

Mulhern, a California native who trained at Santa Fe BJJ and later in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, finished his MMA career with an 18-4 record.

CATCHING UP: Friday in Hartford, Connecticut, Jackson-Wink fighters Azjavakhlan Bataar and Armus Guyton were winners at CES 67.

Guyton (6-2) a welterweight, defeated Pat Casey (8-5) by first-round submission (rear naked choke).

Bataar (8-6), a bantamweight, defeated Johnny Lopez (12-6) by unanimous decision.

… On March 25 in Aurora, Colorado, Maia Schmidt, an amateur who trains at Jackson’s Acoma, made her competitive debut with a victory by second-round TKO over Jessica Pitts (2-2) on a Colorado Combat Club card.


