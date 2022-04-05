 Can NMU repeat 2019 run at US Open Cup? - Albuquerque Journal

Can NMU repeat 2019 run at US Open Cup?

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The mere mention of U.S. Open Cup competition is enough to give New Mexico United fans extra spring in their step.

Why not? A stunning run to the 2019 quarterfinals effectively put New Mexico’s then-first-year USL Championship franchise on the national soccer map.

United’s second shot at U.S. Open Cup glory begins Tuesday, when it hosts Las Vegas Legends FC for a 7:30 p.m. match at the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex. The winner moves on to round three (set for April 19-21) while the loser is knocked out.

New Mexico fans might be tempted to wax nostalgic about their team’s previous Open Cup success, but coach Zach Prince and his returning players are not.

“Our run in 2019 is in the past,” Prince said Monday. “We’re looking forward to writing our own U.S. Open Cup story.”

Chapter one (though it’s technically round two) comes Tuesday night, when United will line up as a significant favorite against National Premier Soccer League entry Las Vegas. Legends FC earned a trip to Albuquerque by defeating Park City (Utah) Red Wolves 3-2 in round one.

The U.S. Open Cup’s opening round featured 32 Open Division (amateur and semi-professional) teams, with the winners advancing to face professional squads in round two. United is one of 15 USL Championship franchises hosting second-round contests this week. There are 31 second-round matches in all.

Competition only gets tougher as the tournament continues, with MLS clubs dropping into the tiered bracket in later rounds. United managed to knock off a pair of MLS sides in 2019, but USLC teams have to avoid potential upset losses of their own before getting a chance to play spoilers.

“That’s one of the things that’s fun about this tournament,” United midfielder Daniel Bruce said, “teams are hungry, trying to make a statement. We’ve been on the other side of that, but when you’re the one favored, it’s important to have the right mental process – that belief that you’re better than the opponent.”

Prince agreed, pointing out that Las Vegas faces a challenging travel schedule and an altitude adjustment in facing United.

“We’ve got a massive advantage playing here in front of our fans,” Prince said. “We’ve got to take advantage of that and put in a good performance.”

U.S. Open Cup matches are not part of teams’ regular-season schedules, and Tuesday’s match falls during a lengthy break in USLC competition for United. New Mexico’s next league match is April 16 at Phoenix Rising.

Still, Prince and his players see Tuesday’s match as a chance to keep building on their 2-0-2 start. NMU won its first two matches but surrendered late goals in draws against Orange County and Oakland.

“You can’t predict how a match is going to go,” Prince said, “but you can predict that we’re going to be in those situations consistently throughout the season, leading by one goal late in the second half. We have to do a better job controlling the possession and continuing to press in those situations.”

Tuesday’s match will be United’s first at home in U.S. Open Cup play. Tickets remained available Monday, although the supporters’ section immediately behind the stadium’s north goal was sold out. UNM Soccer Complex seats roughly 6,200 fans.

Tuesday
U.S. Open Cup: Las Vegas Legends FC at NM United, 7:30 p.m., UNM Soccer Complex, ESPN+ (streaming), 101.7 FM


