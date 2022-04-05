Krafft on his game, wins Shootout in Desert

Aiden Krafft 2.0 certainly appears as imposing as his previous version.

Cibola High School’s senior, with a new regimen and approach that he says serves him better than anything he’s tried before, bagged one of New Mexico’s premier prep golf tournament titles on Monday, firing a 5-under 67 to win the Shootout in the Desert at The Canyon Club.

The event brought together some of the state’s best teams, plus El Paso Eastwood, which won the girls team competition by 23 strokes over La Cueva.

The boys team standings were tightly compressed, and topped by Class 4A Albuquerque Academy as the Chargers took down several of 5A’s best teams. Their 309 total was two shots clear of La Cueva, six better than Piedra Vista and eight lower than Cibola.

But the Cougars had Krafft, whose seven-birdie, two-bogey round left him four in front of Academy’s Neil Parasher (71), the only other player to finish under par Monday.

And Krafft has been flourishing, he said, with a fresh take on his golf. Plus a tip from local golf legend Notah Begay III about the usefulness of slow swings and how it helps even when Krafft isn’t playing.

“I used to go and beat balls all the time, be out here as much as possible,” he said. “Now I’m more focused on smarter practices, working through some swing thoughts and swing mechanics with my coach. … I’m definitely getting a lot smarter and maturing a little bit with my game. I can’t just hit driver off every hole now. That’s what I used to do, and it works many times, but playing a lot smarter golf is the key now.”

The University of Oregon-bound Krafft started his round at No. 9; he had up-and-down pars at his first two holes.

He was 4-under on that back nine at The Canyon Club, and overall he hit 14 out of 18 greens, which is no small feat since this track features some of the tiniest greens of any layout in New Mexico.

“My irons were solid,” Krafft said. “The few (greens) I missed, they weren’t missed by far, and I left them in decent spots to get up and down.”

Krafft is already eyeing next month’s state tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club. He was the state champ as a freshman, but the 2020 event was canceled by the pandemic, and the 2021 event at Arroyo del Oso was shortened to 18 holes and won by Piedra Vista’s Quinn Yost.

Krafft said he was dealing with spasms in his lower back last year that hindered his performance and even left him some days unable to “walk or get out of bed.”

“Being hurt,” he said, “was the worst months of golf I ever had.”

As for Yost, who won the state tournament sneak preview event a week earlier at Twin Warriors, he shot 77 Monday and was not in contention; he said he was dealing with a slight injury of his own and may even take a little time off to prepare for the home stretch in late April and early May.

Meanwhile, Academy had three players in the top 10, also including Mark McIntosh (78 to tie for seventh and Tay Hwang, 79 to tie for ninth).

“Our team has been looking very strong,” said Parasher, a senior.

The Chargers are the defending state champs in 4A.

“Anytime you can win a big tournament with a field like the one we had today, is special,” Academy coach Dave Michel said.

La Cueva’s Riley Stephens (76) tied for third with Piedra Vista’s Matthew Ahlgrim. Yost tied for fifth with La Cueva’s Jake Yrene.

El Paso Eastwood had the top two girls finishers in Kelly Peden (77) and Faith Hendren (80). Academy’s Callia Ward (81) was third, with La Cueva’s Sarah Grenemyer and Academy’s Anya Parasher (82s) tied for fourth.

Eastwood’s team score was 333. La Cueva (356) and Academy (374) were next in the team standings.