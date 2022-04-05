 Krafft on his game, wins Shootout in Desert - Albuquerque Journal

Krafft on his game, wins Shootout in Desert

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Cibola High senior Aiden Krafft shot a 5-under 67 to win the Shootout in the Desert at The Canyon Club on Monday. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Aiden Krafft 2.0 certainly appears as imposing as his previous version.

Cibola High School’s senior, with a new regimen and approach that he says serves him better than anything he’s tried before, bagged one of New Mexico’s premier prep golf tournament titles on Monday, firing a 5-under 67 to win the Shootout in the Desert at The Canyon Club.

The event brought together some of the state’s best teams, plus El Paso Eastwood, which won the girls team competition by 23 strokes over La Cueva.

The boys team standings were tightly compressed, and topped by Class 4A Albuquerque Academy as the Chargers took down several of 5A’s best teams. Their 309 total was two shots clear of La Cueva, six better than Piedra Vista and eight lower than Cibola.

But the Cougars had Krafft, whose seven-birdie, two-bogey round left him four in front of Academy’s Neil Parasher (71), the only other player to finish under par Monday.

And Krafft has been flourishing, he said, with a fresh take on his golf. Plus a tip from local golf legend Notah Begay III about the usefulness of slow swings and how it helps even when Krafft isn’t playing.

“I used to go and beat balls all the time, be out here as much as possible,” he said. “Now I’m more focused on smarter practices, working through some swing thoughts and swing mechanics with my coach. … I’m definitely getting a lot smarter and maturing a little bit with my game. I can’t just hit driver off every hole now. That’s what I used to do, and it works many times, but playing a lot smarter golf is the key now.”

The University of Oregon-bound Krafft started his round at No. 9; he had up-and-down pars at his first two holes.

He was 4-under on that back nine at The Canyon Club, and overall he hit 14 out of 18 greens, which is no small feat since this track features some of the tiniest greens of any layout in New Mexico.

“My irons were solid,” Krafft said. “The few (greens) I missed, they weren’t missed by far, and I left them in decent spots to get up and down.”

Krafft is already eyeing next month’s state tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club. He was the state champ as a freshman, but the 2020 event was canceled by the pandemic, and the 2021 event at Arroyo del Oso was shortened to 18 holes and won by Piedra Vista’s Quinn Yost.

Krafft said he was dealing with spasms in his lower back last year that hindered his performance and even left him some days unable to “walk or get out of bed.”

“Being hurt,” he said, “was the worst months of golf I ever had.”

As for Yost, who won the state tournament sneak preview event a week earlier at Twin Warriors, he shot 77 Monday and was not in contention; he said he was dealing with a slight injury of his own and may even take a little time off to prepare for the home stretch in late April and early May.

Meanwhile, Academy had three players in the top 10, also including Mark McIntosh (78 to tie for seventh and Tay Hwang, 79 to tie for ninth).

“Our team has been looking very strong,” said Parasher, a senior.

The Chargers are the defending state champs in 4A.

“Anytime you can win a big tournament with a field like the one we had today, is special,” Academy coach Dave Michel said.

La Cueva’s Riley Stephens (76) tied for third with Piedra Vista’s Matthew Ahlgrim. Yost tied for fifth with La Cueva’s Jake Yrene.

El Paso Eastwood had the top two girls finishers in Kelly Peden (77) and Faith Hendren (80). Academy’s Callia Ward (81) was third, with La Cueva’s Sarah Grenemyer and Academy’s Anya Parasher (82s) tied for fourth.

Eastwood’s team score was 333. La Cueva (356) and Academy (374) were next in the team standings.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Krafft on his game, wins Shootout in Desert
Golf
Aiden Krafft 2.0 certainly appears as ... Aiden Krafft 2.0 certainly appears as imposing as his previous version. Cibola High School's senior, with a new regimen and approach that he says ...
2
Begay III named captain of US Junior Presidents Cup ...
Featured Sports
Notah Begay III, the first Native ... Notah Begay III, the first Native American to compete on the PGA Tour and in the Presi ...
3
Saunders, a UNM and La Cueva alum, qualifies for ...
Golf
Sam Saunders, a former University of ... Sam Saunders, a former University of New Mexico and La Cueva High golfer, shot 4-under 68 on Monday at the Club at Comanche Trace ...
4
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball tries to generate momentum
College
Fresh off what easily is its ... Fresh off what easily is its best win of the year, New Mexico Lobos baseball (9-12, 3-3) tries to ke ...
5
UNM spring sports: Lobos get wild baseball win over ...
Baseball
Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered ... Albuquerque Academy alumnus Chase Weissenborn delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting New Mexico (6-9, 3-3 Mountain West) to ...
6
Begay is part of elite national high school hall ...
Featured Sports
Notah Begay III has been in ... Notah Begay III has been in elite company all his athletic life, as we were reminded on Tuesday. ...
7
Sandia GC's Knee is eager to start PGA leadership ...
Featured Sports
When it comes to the PGA ... When it comes to the PGA LEAD program, Nick Knee believes the third time's a charm.Kne ...
8
Eldorado grad Johnston thrives as GM of Sentosa Golf ...
Golf
Each morning, Andy Johnston will take ... Each morning, Andy Johnston will take his routine lap around Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, where he is the general manager and director of ...
9
City-owned course in Hobbs to host NM Open golf
Featured Sports
The New Mexico Open, in its ... The New Mexico Open, in its entirety, is back after it was canceled in 2020 and played in two rounds last year due to ...