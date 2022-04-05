 Man who ignited pretrial custody debate pleads guilty - Albuquerque Journal

Man who ignited pretrial custody debate pleads guilty

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A man who riled Albuquerque’s top cop by cutting off his ankle bracelet and fleeing custody pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter in a woman’s stabbing death.

Trey Bausby, 20, initially was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 29, 2021, death of 42-year-old Jessica Benavidez.

Under a plea agreement, Bausby faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 20, said his attorney, Megan Mitsunaga.

He will remain in custody at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center pending sentencing, she said.

Bausby became the focus of public debate in August by cutting off his GPS monitor after leaving a halfway house in Española. Albuquerque police arrested him days later off East Central.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina issued a news release accusing the courts of “putting too much faith into ankle monitors, rather than keeping offenders in jail.” APD officials also complained that they weren’t informed until 24 hours after the escape.

Medina and 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez also sent a letter to then-Chief Judge Stan Whitaker asking pretrial services to monitor GPS tracking 24/7 and directly notify law enforcement of any violations.

The Administrative Office of the Courts responded in September by announcing a plan for a 24/7 alert system and round-the-clock staffing to notify law enforcement of violations of electronic monitoring.

Bausby was arrested Feb. 12, 2021, on an open count of murder in the death of Benavidez, who was found stabbed three times outside the Amberly Suites near Eubank and Interstate 40.

Witnesses told police that Bausby had stabbed the woman as the two wrestled over a backpack.

On Feb. 23, District Judge Richard Brown denied a motion from prosecutors to keep Bausby in jail until trial, and ordered him released pending his acceptance into an inpatient program, court records show.

Bausby was transferred Aug. 9 to Darrin’s Place, a rehab facility. On Aug. 24, pretrial services received an alert indicating his ankle bracelet had been removed. A judge on Sept. 3 ordered Bausby held in custody without bond.


