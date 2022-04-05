 Meals on Wheels receives $20K grant - Albuquerque Journal

Meals on Wheels receives $20K grant

By Journal Staff Report

Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque has received a $20,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, enough to cover the cost of providing 2,777 meals, according to a March 24 announcement.

bright spotThe grant supports the continued delivery of nutritious and medically-tailored meals to low-income seniors and members of the community, as well as to people who are homebound or experiencing food insecurity. All meals are designed to meet the needs of clients living with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease and other conditions.

“Most of the people we serve aren’t eligible to receive meals from any other program and are managing chronic conditions that are affected by diet and nutrition,” said Shauna Frost, Meals on Wheels’ executive director. While most of the organization’s clients are seniors, “we have also served children with cancer and their families, people who are injured at work and on temporary disability – a wide range of people who can’t make their own food, whether it’s for a short or a long period of time.”

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1972 and for 50 years has been entirely locally run. It currently has a pool of 550 volunteers working to serve 1,500 clients and deliver about 130,000 meals each year.


