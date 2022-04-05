Councilor Lewis proposed tax cut falls on 1-8 vote

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

One Albuquerque City Councilor’s effort to cut taxes hit a brick wall Monday, failing to get a single vote of support from any other member of the legislative body.

Following a confrontational debate during which Councilor Dan Lewis accused Mayor Tim Keller’s administration of spreading “lies” about his proposal to cut the city’s gross receipts tax rate, he cast the lone vote in favor of it. Like city finance officials, several other councilors voiced concern that a tax cut could hurt city operations.

The bill ultimately failed on a 1-8 vote.

Competing legislation that would have kept the tax intact, but dedicate 60% of the revenue to public safety and 40% to the city’s affordable housing priorities also failed Monday on a 4-5 vote.

Both bills focused on t

he 3/8 of 1% gross receipts tax increase the city implemented in 2018. In passing the hike, the council stipulated that 60% of revenue go to public safety. That requirement has expired, though officials say the city still spends the majority of the money on public safety.

The tax increase yielded around $50 million annually to start, but is forecast to hit $79 million by next fiscal year. Lewis wanted to reduce the tax increment to 1/4 of 1%. His plan would effectively save consumers 10 cents for every $100 spent on goods and services, but would reduce the city’s cumulative take by about $26 million – something he said the city could afford given “unprecedented” revenue levels.

“There is clearly room in our budget, clearly room in our revenues for this reduction,” he said. “We don’t have to make a choice between public safety and a tax reduction.”

He also accused the Keller administration of distributing an email that mischaracterized the impact of his proposal, filled with “misinformation and lies.”

Albuquerque Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael called Lewis’ accusations “a bit of a stretch” and encouraged “civility,” even when councilors disagree with the mayor on policy.

Lewis’ proposal ultimately gained no traction as his peers questioned the wisdom of trimming revenues right now.

“I support Councilor Lewis’ fight to get money back to the people’s pockets … (but) we have a major crime crisis in this city and times are uncertain, so I’m not sure diverting money away from public safety is the right thing,” Councilor Louie Sanchez said.

Also: The council also voted 5-4 Monday to rescind a new city policy mandating project labor agreements on major city public works projects.

The PLA legislation enacted in December requires that contractors chosen for certain city construction jobs – those that cost at least $10 million and use workers from at least three crafts – ink collective bargaining agreements with labor unions that cover wages, benefits, apprenticeship and more. It passed the council late last year on a party-line vote – 6-3, with Democrats in favor – but the council has since undergone significant turnover and the legislative body now leans more conservative.

Voting in favor of rescinding the policy were Brook Bassan, Renee Grout, Trudy Jones, Dan Lewis and Louie Sanchez.