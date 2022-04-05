 Special session underway at Roundhouse - Albuquerque Journal
Special session underway at Roundhouse

By Dan McKay and Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau

From left, Reps. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, and Ambrose Castellano, D-Las Vegas, talk on the House floor before the start of a special session at the Roundhouse. The special session is expected to last just one day and is focused on financial relief for New Mexicans dealing with high gas prices. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico legislators began what’s expected to be a fast-moving special session Tuesday to take up proposals to issue a new round of cash rebates to taxpayers and authorize about $50 million in extra spending on small projects throughout the state.

The tax rebate legislation, House Bill 2, was assigned immediately to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which convened a hearing to evaluate the proposal. It would also have to pass the Taxation and Revenue Committee before reaching the House floor.

Senate approval would be required, too.

If approved, the rebates would provide $500 payments to individual taxpayers, regardless of their income level. Married couples filing jointly and individuals filing as heads of household would get $1,000 rebates.

Those who don’t file tax returns, including some elderly residents, could still qualify for the payments but would have to file an application with a state agency. The state would make $20 million available for non-filers on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tax rebates outlined in the bill would be sent out in two payments — the first by the end of June and the second in September.

If approved, the new round of rebates would be in addition to tax rebates of $250 for New Mexicans who reported making less than $75,000 last year that were ratified during this year’s 30-day legislative session as part of a broad tax package.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a proclamation authorizing the Legislature to take up just three items — a measure to provide economic relief to address rising costs, a revised version of the supplemental spending bill she vetoed last month and legislation paying for the session itself.

“Every New Mexican is feeling it: at the pump, at the grocery store and paying the power bill,” Lujan Grisham said in a Monday statement. “Coupled with the relief we provided during the regular session through rebates and tax cuts, these common-sense efforts will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans around our state.”

The House and Senate opened the session shortly after 9 a.m. It isn’t clear how long it will last, but some lawmakers have expressed optimism about finishing in a single day.

In contrast to recent sessions, only a few lawmakers wore face masks — a reflection of the steep drop in COVID-19 cases so far this year and new guidelines on pandemic safety measures.

In the Senate, a rule implemented in January that remains in place ties mandatory face-mask wearing to guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which in February lifted a mask recommendation for counties deemed to be at low risk of COVID-19 spread.

As for the House, its rule requiring face masks and allowing members to participate remotely in committee hearings and floor debates expired at the end of the 30-day legislative session in February.

Each day of a special session costs about $50,000, based on recent such sessions.

 

