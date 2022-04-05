 Latest round of storms leaves damage, power outages in South - Albuquerque Journal

Latest round of storms leaves damage, power outages in South

By Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hail the size of golf balls pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles in the latest round of storms in the South, where authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings Tuesday at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

More than 55,000 homes and businesses were without power from eastern Texas to southern Mississippi. Lightning struck a flea market in the north Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported, and rising water in Mobile Bay covered part of a ramp on Interstate 10. No injuries were reported.

The Storm Prediction Center said severe storms with powerful tornados are possible across a broad area stretching from southern Mississippi to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. The area most at risk includes more than 8 million people in the Alabama cities of Mobile and Montgomery; Tallahassee, Florida; and Columbus and Savannah in Georgia.

Isolated areas could receive as much as 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain during the day, increasing the risk of flash flooding and softening the ground so that even more trees could blow down, forecasters said.

The threat of damaging weather will move to the north on Wednesday, forecasters said, with severe storms possible across an area stretching from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas. More than 10 million people in metro areas including Atlanta; Birmingham; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be at risk, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Springtime often brings strong storms to the Southeast, and the region has faced a barrage of weather recently that included a tornado last month in metro New Orleans, where one person died, and storms that killed at least two people in the Florida Panhandle last week.


