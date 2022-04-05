 Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another

By Juan A. Lozano / Associated Press

HOUSTON — Officers shot and wounded a man early Tuesday when he charged at them with a knife after he killed a construction worker with the worker’s own stolen truck, crashed into the lobby of a Houston high-rise and then stabbed someone else, police said.

The suspect carjacked the 59-year-old construction worker’s truck shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said. As the victim was walking to the office of the luxury apartment building west of downtown where he had been working, the suspect ran him over and then crashed into the lobby of the building, which is still under construction but is 30% occupied, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The construction worker, whose name police didn’t release, died at the scene.

The building’s concierge, who was at a desk in the lobby, wasn’t hurt during the crash and barricaded himself inside an office. The suspect got back into the truck and crashed it into the office, but the concierge wasn’t hurt, Finner said.

The suspect then stabbed in the back a 51-year-old man who came to the lobby area after the crashes, Finner said. That victim was in stable condition.

Officers found the suspect walking down the street and told him multiple times to drop the knife but he refused and charged, leading them to shoot him, the chief said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was shot at least twice but managed to get up, leading the officers to use their stun guns to subdue him, Finner said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was in surgery, police said.

“This is a senseless incident. I don’t know what the motivation is, if you can even describe it. What would motivate somebody to do this?” Finner wondered.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Police: Dallas concert where 1 killed, 15 shot had ...
Around the Region
An outdoor concert in Dallas where ... An outdoor concert in Dallas where one person was killed and 15 others were wounded by gunfire over the weekend did not have a ...
2
Extradition bid certified for man accused in Iraq killings
Around the Region
A judge has certified the Iraqi ... A judge has certified the Iraqi government's extradition request for a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the killings of ...
3
Fire engulfs home of retired Santa Fe assistant fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
A retired Santa Fe assistant fire ... A retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief continues to recover from severe burns after his own home was decimated last week in a blaze. ...
4
Colorado governor signs law to protect abortion rights
Around the Region
Colorado joined a handful of other ... Colorado joined a handful of other states Monday in codifying the right to abortion in statute, a party-line response to efforts across the country ...
5
Charges dropped against Danish man in Colorado wildfire
Around the Region
A judge on Monday dismissed criminal ... A judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against a Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed about 140 homes in 2018 ...
6
Traffic jams expected during Arizona scenic canyon road work
Around the Region
Projects planned for one of Arizona's ... Projects planned for one of Arizona's most scenic highways that will include a safety tune-up and structural improvements are expected to clog traffic along ...
7
Man wounded in shooting in Buckeye last month dies
Around the Region
Buckeye police say a man shot ... Buckeye police say a man shot and wounded last month has succumbed to his injuries. Police spokeswoman Carissa Planalp confirmed Sunday that 23-year-old Brian ...
8
Man is fatally shot outside a north Phoenix hookah ...
Around the Region
A 21-year-old man has been fatally ... A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a hookah lounge in north Phoenix, according to authorities. Phoenix police said officers were called out ...
9
Agency: Arizona trooper and suspect shot, wounded in Kingman
Around the Region
An Arizona state trooper and a ... An Arizona state trooper and a suspect were shot and wounded during an encounter Friday in Kingman, the Department of Public Safety said. The ...