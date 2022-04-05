 Convicted killer from MN dies after chase ending in Colorado - Albuquerque Journal

Convicted killer from MN dies after chase ending in Colorado

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — A man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 has died following a law enforcement pursuit from Wyoming to Colorado, according to state patrol officials.

Troopers began chasing 66-year-old Craig Licari on Highway 85 out of Cheyenne Thursday when he drove over road spikes placed by the Colorado State Patrol and local police near Fort Collins.

Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler did not say specifically why Licari was being pursued, but said Licari was wanted for a probation violation.

After Licari drove over the spikes, his vehicle swerved, hit a Colorado State Patrol squad car and crashed, Kessler said. The trooper in the squad car was not seriously hurt, but Licari did not survive his injuries, the Star Tribune reported.

Wyoming authorities say Licari was driving a car registered in his name with a North St. Paul, Minnesota address.

Licari was convicted in Minnesota’s Isanti County District Court of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife in April 1999. Law enforcement located Nancy Licari’s beaten body in a rented storage unit.

He was sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison and was moved to work release in January 2017 and then to supervised release seven months later.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another
Around the Region
Officers shot and wounded a man ... Officers shot and wounded a man early Tuesday when he charged at them with a knife after he killed a construction worker with the ...
2
Police: Dallas concert where 1 killed, 15 shot had ...
Around the Region
An outdoor concert in Dallas where ... An outdoor concert in Dallas where one person was killed and 15 others were wounded by gunfire over the weekend did not have a ...
3
Extradition bid certified for man accused in Iraq killings
Around the Region
A judge has certified the Iraqi ... A judge has certified the Iraqi government's extradition request for a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the killings of ...
4
Fire engulfs home of retired Santa Fe assistant fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
A retired Santa Fe assistant fire ... A retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief continues to recover from severe burns after his own home was decimated last week in a blaze. ...
5
Colorado governor signs law to protect abortion rights
Around the Region
Colorado joined a handful of other ... Colorado joined a handful of other states Monday in codifying the right to abortion in statute, a party-line response to efforts across the country ...
6
Charges dropped against Danish man in Colorado wildfire
Around the Region
A judge on Monday dismissed criminal ... A judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against a Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed about 140 homes in 2018 ...
7
Traffic jams expected during Arizona scenic canyon road work
Around the Region
Projects planned for one of Arizona's ... Projects planned for one of Arizona's most scenic highways that will include a safety tune-up and structural improvements are expected to clog traffic along ...
8
Man wounded in shooting in Buckeye last month dies
Around the Region
Buckeye police say a man shot ... Buckeye police say a man shot and wounded last month has succumbed to his injuries. Police spokeswoman Carissa Planalp confirmed Sunday that 23-year-old Brian ...
9
Man is fatally shot outside a north Phoenix hookah ...
Around the Region
A 21-year-old man has been fatally ... A 21-year-old man has been fatally shot outside a hookah lounge in north Phoenix, according to authorities. Phoenix police said officers were called out ...