Convicted killer from MN dies after chase ending in Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS — A man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 has died following a law enforcement pursuit from Wyoming to Colorado, according to state patrol officials.

Troopers began chasing 66-year-old Craig Licari on Highway 85 out of Cheyenne Thursday when he drove over road spikes placed by the Colorado State Patrol and local police near Fort Collins.

Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler did not say specifically why Licari was being pursued, but said Licari was wanted for a probation violation.

After Licari drove over the spikes, his vehicle swerved, hit a Colorado State Patrol squad car and crashed, Kessler said. The trooper in the squad car was not seriously hurt, but Licari did not survive his injuries, the Star Tribune reported.

Wyoming authorities say Licari was driving a car registered in his name with a North St. Paul, Minnesota address.

Licari was convicted in Minnesota’s Isanti County District Court of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife in April 1999. Law enforcement located Nancy Licari’s beaten body in a rented storage unit.

He was sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison and was moved to work release in January 2017 and then to supervised release seven months later.