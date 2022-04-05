 Appeals court says US downplayed coal mine's climate impacts - Albuquerque Journal

Appeals court says US downplayed coal mine’s climate impacts

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. officials improperly downplayed future climate change impacts when they approved a large expansion of an underground Montana coal mine that would release an estimated 190 million tons of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, a court ruled.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling that Interior Department officials “hid the ball” under the Trump administration by failing to fully account for emissions from burning the fuel in a 2018 environmental analysis.

A judge previously ruled against the disputed expansion of the Signal Peak mine in 2017, but allowed mining to continue while a lawsuit brought by environmentalists proceeded.

Monday’s ruling sends the case back to the district court level for reconsideration.

It marks the latest in long string of decisions against federal officials going back to the Obama administration for failing to adequately consider climate damages from extracting and burning fossil fuels.

The mine near Roundup is a major employer in central Montana with about 250 workers. Its coal has been exported to countries including South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands, according to court documents.

Interior spokesperson Tyler Cherry said the agency was reviewing the ruling. Signal Peak representatives did not immediately respond to the ruling.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lawmakers set to OK rebates of up to $1K ...
ABQnews Seeker
$50M spending bill also on the ... $50M spending bill also on the agenda at Roundhouse READ MORE
  • Session underway (Tuesday, April 5)
    •
    2
    Keller's attempt to save plastic bag ban fails
    ABQnews Seeker
    The Albuquerque City Council last month ... The Albuquerque City Council last month repealed the local plastic bag ban. Now it has also extinguished the ashes. The council on Monday squashed ...
    3
    Councilor Lewis' proposed tax cut falls on 1-8 vote
    ABQnews Seeker
    Other councilors voiced concern that a ... Other councilors voiced concern that a tax cut could hut city operations
    4
    Fourteen students eat THC-infused candy at elementary school
    ABQnews Seeker
    Incident comes days after the sale ... Incident comes days after the sale of recreational marijuana began in New Mexico
    5
    State treasurer steps into race for successor
    ABQnews Seeker
    Laura Montoya denies any allegations of ... Laura Montoya denies any allegations of wrongdoing, calls his involvement inappropriate
    6
    Eldorado students gather for physics competition after two years ...
    Uncategorized
    Rube Goldberg-inspired contraptions compete Rube Goldberg-inspired contraptions compete
    7
    Blowing dust, fire weather likely this week
    ABQnews Seeker
    Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, ... Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, but high winds could linger
    8
    Isleta officer fired at suspect driving wrong way on ...
    ABQnews Seeker
    Law enforcement, suspect not injured Law enforcement, suspect not injured
    9
    Man who ignited pretrial custody debate pleads guilty
    ABQnews Seeker
    Defendant who cut off his ankle ... Defendant who cut off his ankle bracelet set to be sentenced April 20
    10
    Feds help UNM extend startup outreach to tribes
    Business
    $800,000 EDA grant will connect entrepreneurs ... $800,000 EDA grant will connect entrepreneurs with needed support