 ABQ Toyota dealership acquired by Houston firm - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ Toyota dealership acquired by Houston firm

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Sandia Toyota, located at 10401 Copper NE, was recently acquired by Group 1 Automotive. The dealership will undergo renovations expected to be completed this summer. (Robert Browman/Journal)

Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. has acquired Larry H. Miller Toyota in Albuquerque.

The acquisition, announced on Monday by the Fortune 300 company, has effectively changed the name of the dealership to Sandia Toyota. Terms of the deal were not disclosed between Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive Group Inc., the seller, and Group 1 Automotive.

“The ability to add another strong Toyota franchise to our U.S. portfolio and add scale to our successful New Mexico operations is a very positive growth action for our Company,” Daryl Kenningham, Group 1 Automotive’s president of U.S. Operations, said in a statement.

The recently acquired dealership, located at 10401 Copper NE, adds to the eight dealerships Group 1 Automotive currently operates in New Mexico, according to the company. The company owns and operates Sandia BMW, Land Rover Albuquerque and Lexus of Santa Fe to name a few. Sandia Toyota is expected to bring in $115 million in annual revenue, according to Group 1 Automotive.

Overall, it marks Group 1’s 17th Toyota dealership and adds to the more than 200 dealerships the company operates across the United States and United Kingdom.

“They’re a great company,” said Sandia Toyota general manager Mark Holmes. Holmes previously served as GM for Lexus of Albuquerque — another Group 1 dealership.

Holmes told the Journal that Sandia Toyota is undergoing renovations “in the millions of dollars” that are expected to be completed by mid-July. He said the renovations fall in line with more modern Toyota dealerships across the U.S.

Currently, all operations of the dealership are still running but sales, as well as some other departments, are working out of trailers until the renovations are complete.

The dealership retained the 91 employees who had worked at the dealership under previous ownership and plan to add more positions “as we go,” Holmes said.

The sale of Sandia Toyota in Albuquerque comes about six months after Larry H. Miller Dealerships was acquired by Georgia-based Asbury Automotive Group. That acquisition gave Asbury Automotive control of seven car dealerships in New Mexico, including two Toyota dealerships in Albuquerque before it sold off Sandia Toyota.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ Toyota dealership acquired by Houston firm

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NMCD looking for inmate who walked off work crew ...
ABQnews Seeker
An inmate on a work crew ... An inmate on a work crew assignment in Rio Rancho has escaped, according to a spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department. On Tuesday, ...
2
ABQ Toyota dealership acquired by Houston firm
ABQnews Seeker
Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. has ... Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. has acquired Larry H. Miller Toyota in Albuquerque. The acqui ...
3
Tax legislation advances quickly in special session
ABQnews Seeker
A $698 million proposal to issue ... A $698 million proposal to issue a new round of tax rebates and cash payments to New Mexico residents began speeding through the House ...
4
Lawmakers set to OK rebates of up to $1K ...
ABQnews Seeker
$50M spending bill also on the ... $50M spending bill also on the agenda at Roundhouse
5
Veteran investor joins Tramway Ventures
ABQnews Seeker
Katie Rice also helped found the ... Katie Rice also helped found the ABQid business accelerator
6
Keller's attempt to save plastic bag ban fails
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council last month ... The Albuquerque City Council last month repealed the local plastic bag ban. Now it has also extinguished the ashes. The council on Monday squashed ...
7
State treasurer steps into race for successor
ABQnews Seeker
Laura Montoya denies any allegations of ... Laura Montoya denies any allegations of wrongdoing, calls his involvement inappropriate
8
Man who ignited pretrial custody debate pleads guilty
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant who cut off his ankle ... Defendant who cut off his ankle bracelet set to be sentenced April 20
9
Meals on Wheels receives $20K grant
ABQnews Seeker
Gift supports organization's mission of providing ... Gift supports organization's mission of providing nutritious and medically-tailored meals