ABQ Toyota dealership acquired by Houston firm

Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. has acquired Larry H. Miller Toyota in Albuquerque.

The acquisition, announced on Monday by the Fortune 300 company, has effectively changed the name of the dealership to Sandia Toyota. Terms of the deal were not disclosed between Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive Group Inc., the seller, and Group 1 Automotive.

“The ability to add another strong Toyota franchise to our U.S. portfolio and add scale to our successful New Mexico operations is a very positive growth action for our Company,” Daryl Kenningham, Group 1 Automotive’s president of U.S. Operations, said in a statement.

The recently acquired dealership, located at 10401 Copper NE, adds to the eight dealerships Group 1 Automotive currently operates in New Mexico, according to the company. The company owns and operates Sandia BMW, Land Rover Albuquerque and Lexus of Santa Fe to name a few. Sandia Toyota is expected to bring in $115 million in annual revenue, according to Group 1 Automotive.

Overall, it marks Group 1’s 17th Toyota dealership and adds to the more than 200 dealerships the company operates across the United States and United Kingdom.

“They’re a great company,” said Sandia Toyota general manager Mark Holmes. Holmes previously served as GM for Lexus of Albuquerque — another Group 1 dealership.

Holmes told the Journal that Sandia Toyota is undergoing renovations “in the millions of dollars” that are expected to be completed by mid-July. He said the renovations fall in line with more modern Toyota dealerships across the U.S.

Currently, all operations of the dealership are still running but sales, as well as some other departments, are working out of trailers until the renovations are complete.

The dealership retained the 91 employees who had worked at the dealership under previous ownership and plan to add more positions “as we go,” Holmes said.

The sale of Sandia Toyota in Albuquerque comes about six months after Larry H. Miller Dealerships was acquired by Georgia-based Asbury Automotive Group. That acquisition gave Asbury Automotive control of seven car dealerships in New Mexico, including two Toyota dealerships in Albuquerque before it sold off Sandia Toyota.