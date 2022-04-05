 Santa Fe Opera to host storytellers camp in Santa Fe, Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Opera to host storytellers camp in Santa Fe, Albuquerque

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The Santa Fe Opera will host a storytellers camp in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Insight Foto/For the Santa Fe Opera)

The Santa Fe Opera will host its storytellers summer camp series in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe in June.

Campers should be entering grades 3 through 6 during the 2022-2023 school year.

Albuquerque campers will meet at the University of New Mexico Center for the Arts in Popejoy Hall on June 13-17. Santa Fe campers will meet at the Santa Fe Opera, Sombra Hall, 301 Opera Drive from June 6-10.

The four-day sessions will span Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with multiple breaks.

The camp fee is $225 per child. A sibling discount is available. Snacks and water will be provided, but participants must bring their own lunch. Early drop-off (8:30 a.m.) and late pick-up (3:30 p.m.) are available for an additional fee.

Space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Anna Garcia at 505-946-2423.

 

