Santa Fe Opera to host storytellers camp in Santa Fe, Albuquerque

The Santa Fe Opera will host its storytellers summer camp series in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe in June.

Campers should be entering grades 3 through 6 during the 2022-2023 school year.

Albuquerque campers will meet at the University of New Mexico Center for the Arts in Popejoy Hall on June 13-17. Santa Fe campers will meet at the Santa Fe Opera, Sombra Hall, 301 Opera Drive from June 6-10.

The four-day sessions will span Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with multiple breaks.

The camp fee is $225 per child. A sibling discount is available. Snacks and water will be provided, but participants must bring their own lunch. Early drop-off (8:30 a.m.) and late pick-up (3:30 p.m.) are available for an additional fee.

Space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Anna Garcia at 505-946-2423.