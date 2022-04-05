Library of Congress to celebrate Joy Harjo

The Library of Congress will celebrate Joy Harjo, the first Native American U.S. poet laureate, as her three terms come to an end this month.

Harjo’s closing event will take place in the Coolidge Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The library also will host a dance party for Harjo in the Montpelier Room at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The event will showcase songs chosen by Harjo as well as her own recordings.

“For a remarkable three terms as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo has tirelessly promoted Native poets and poetry,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “To her, poems are ‘carriers of dreams, knowledge and wisdom,’ and she has been an insightful voice during the difficulties of a pandemic. We are eager to welcome her back to the Library to celebrate her tenure as poet laureate and to host the In-Na-Po retreat on her behalf.”

The library also will host the first retreat of In-Na-Po — Indigenous Nations Poets, a new organization mentoring emerging Native writers, founded by former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kimberly Blaeser (Anishinaabe, White Earth Nation.)

An enrolled member of the Mvskoke Nation, Harjo taught at the University of New Mexico. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, she is the author of nine books of poetry, including her most recent collection “An American Sunrise,” as well as “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings.”