 Library of Congress to celebrate Joy Harjo - Albuquerque Journal

Library of Congress to celebrate Joy Harjo

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Joy Harjo poses inside the Library of Congress, in Washington, D.C. Harjo is finishing up her third term as the U.S. Poet Laureate. (Shawn Miller/Library of Congress)

The Library of Congress will celebrate Joy Harjo, the first Native American U.S. poet laureate, as her three terms come to an end this month.

Harjo’s closing event will take place in the Coolidge Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The library also will host a dance party for Harjo in the Montpelier Room at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The event will showcase songs chosen by Harjo as well as her own recordings.

“For a remarkable three terms as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo has tirelessly promoted Native poets and poetry,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. “To her, poems are ‘carriers of dreams, knowledge and wisdom,’ and she has been an insightful voice during the difficulties of a pandemic. We are eager to welcome her back to the Library to celebrate her tenure as poet laureate and to host the In-Na-Po retreat on her behalf.”

The library also will host the first retreat of In-Na-Po — Indigenous Nations Poets, a new organization mentoring emerging Native writers, founded by former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Kimberly Blaeser (Anishinaabe, White Earth Nation.)

An enrolled member of the Mvskoke Nation, Harjo taught at the University of New Mexico. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, she is the author of nine books of poetry, including her most recent collection “An American Sunrise,” as well as “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings.”

Home » Entertainment » Library of Congress to celebrate Joy Harjo

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Library of Congress to celebrate Joy Harjo
Arts
The Library of Congress will celebrate ... The Library of Congress will celebrate Joy Harjo, the first Native American U.S. poet laureate, as her three terms come to an end this ...
2
Santa Fe Opera to host storytellers camp in Santa ...
Arts
The Santa Fe Opera will host ... The Santa Fe Opera will host its storytellers summer camp series in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe in June. Campers should be entering grades ...
3
'Conversations with people who hate me'
Arts
A fascinating meditation on human connection ... A fascinating meditation on human connection and on finding common ground with people you never thought possible.
4
The Barelas neighborhood got its start as a 17th ...
Arts
One of the city's oldest communities, ... One of the city's oldest communities, Barelas is a triangular-shaped area south of Coal, sandwiched between Interstate 25 and the Rio Grande.
5
Albuquerque native lands role in anime hit 'Jujutsu Kaisen ...
Arts
Matthew David Rudd plays Panda, the ... Matthew David Rudd plays Panda, the film's comic relief.
6
Exhibit brings photography, drawings to life in 'Black and ...
Arts
One of the New Mexico Art ... One of the New Mexico Art League's most popular annual exhibitions, it features artists living and working in New Mexico.
7
'The Legacy List with Matt Paxton' episode to feature ...
Arts
The episode will air at 5:30 ... The episode will air at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.4. It will rebroadcast at 1 p.m. April 17, ...
8
Turning soil in winter will thwart tomato hornworms
Arts
If you do have a hornworm ... If you do have a hornworm hatch, treat the plants with Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, or BTK for short.
9
Plant show, sale to run April 9-10
Arts
The event will be held from ... The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Albuquerque Garden Center, located at 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE.