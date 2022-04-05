 Santa Fe-based trail establishing Haiku Trail - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe-based trail establishing Haiku Trail

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Santa Fe’s Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary is hosting a few good poets.

The center at 1800 Upper Canyon Road is establishing a Haiku Trail in a collaborative art piece from 24 New Mexico poets. Artist Christy Hengst will create clay plaques for each author. Haiku is a type of short form poetry originally from Japan.

The opening is slated for 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The center will offer a map for visitors to explore the trail.

Contributing poets Stella Reed and Miriam Sagan co-curated the show.

The writers created the haiku there; curators placed the plaques in environments ranging from the Wildlife Garden to the Acequia Trail. Trail wanderers will be free to discover the tiny poems placed within the local landscape.

A poet and teacher, Sagan created a similar haiku pathway at Santa Fe Community College and has participated in haiku installations in botanical gardens and street-side art at festivals internationally.

“I’ve always wanted to do a site-specific haiku trail,” Sagan said. “The poet observes and records. Then the passerby has the enhanced experience of seeing what someone else saw, understanding what someone else felt. It creates a kind of community of perception.”

The historic portion of the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (Randall Davey house and art studio) is on the National Register of Historic Places. Randall Davey bought the property in 1920 from the Martinez family, converting a mill into his home and studio. Gifted in 1983 to the National Audubon Society by the heirs of Randall Davey – and now operated by Audubon New Mexico – it is Audubon’s leading education facility and wildlife sanctuary in New Mexico, attracting more than 10,000 visitors annually.

 

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Santa Fe-based trail establishing Haiku Trail

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Santa Fe-based trail establishing Haiku Trail
Arts
Santa Fe's Randall Davey Audubon Center ... Santa Fe's Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary is hosting a few good poets. The center at 1800 Upper Canyon Road is establishing a ...
2
Library of Congress to celebrate Joy Harjo
Arts
The Library of Congress will celebrate ... The Library of Congress will celebrate Joy Harjo, the first Native American U.S. poet laureate, as her three terms come to an end this ...
3
Santa Fe Opera to host storytellers camp in Santa ...
Arts
The Santa Fe Opera will host ... The Santa Fe Opera will host its storytellers summer camp series in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe in June. Campers should be entering grades ...
4
Albuquerque native lands role in anime hit 'Jujutsu Kaisen ...
Arts
Matthew David Rudd plays Panda, the ... Matthew David Rudd plays Panda, the film's comic relief.
5
Exhibit brings photography, drawings to life in 'Black and ...
Arts
One of the New Mexico Art ... One of the New Mexico Art League's most popular annual exhibitions, it features artists living and working in New Mexico.
6
'The Legacy List with Matt Paxton' episode to feature ...
Arts
The episode will air at 5:30 ... The episode will air at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.4. It will rebroadcast at 1 p.m. April 17, ...
7
Turning soil in winter will thwart tomato hornworms
Arts
If you do have a hornworm ... If you do have a hornworm hatch, treat the plants with Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, or BTK for short.
8
Plant show, sale to run April 9-10
Arts
The event will be held from ... The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Albuquerque Garden Center, located at 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE.
9
'Commissions y Corridos' part of a series celebrating Albuquerque's ...
Arts
Hakim Bellamy was Albuquerque's inaugural poet ... Hakim Bellamy was Albuquerque's inaugural poet laureate.