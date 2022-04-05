Santa Fe-based trail establishing Haiku Trail

Santa Fe’s Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary is hosting a few good poets.

The center at 1800 Upper Canyon Road is establishing a Haiku Trail in a collaborative art piece from 24 New Mexico poets. Artist Christy Hengst will create clay plaques for each author. Haiku is a type of short form poetry originally from Japan.

The opening is slated for 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The center will offer a map for visitors to explore the trail.

Contributing poets Stella Reed and Miriam Sagan co-curated the show.

The writers created the haiku there; curators placed the plaques in environments ranging from the Wildlife Garden to the Acequia Trail. Trail wanderers will be free to discover the tiny poems placed within the local landscape.

A poet and teacher, Sagan created a similar haiku pathway at Santa Fe Community College and has participated in haiku installations in botanical gardens and street-side art at festivals internationally.

“I’ve always wanted to do a site-specific haiku trail,” Sagan said. “The poet observes and records. Then the passerby has the enhanced experience of seeing what someone else saw, understanding what someone else felt. It creates a kind of community of perception.”

The historic portion of the Randall Davey Audubon Center & Sanctuary (Randall Davey house and art studio) is on the National Register of Historic Places. Randall Davey bought the property in 1920 from the Martinez family, converting a mill into his home and studio. Gifted in 1983 to the National Audubon Society by the heirs of Randall Davey – and now operated by Audubon New Mexico – it is Audubon’s leading education facility and wildlife sanctuary in New Mexico, attracting more than 10,000 visitors annually.