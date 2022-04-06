 Sports Speak Up! Reader would prefer men's NIT finals to bull-riding in Pit - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Reader would prefer men’s NIT finals to bull-riding in Pit

By ABQJournal News Staff

THE NIT, a New York City staple since 1938, is now history with their Madison Square Garden finals basketball tournament. In search of a new home, possibly UNM and its Pit could put in a bid to host the tournament, showcasing central New Mexico’s tourist destinations, restaurants and recreational facilities? Certainly we could beat the paltry attendance of 3,551 for the recent championship game. Oh, that’s right, UNM is contracted for the next 4 years with the bull riding Ty Murray Invitational. Coach Bob King, AD Pete McDavid and the Pit’s architect, Joe Boehning, are all spinning in their graves.

— NM Old Timer

UNC VS. KANSAS: (Monday) night’s game was unreal. Even after KU made its comeback I felt that the ‘Heels were gonna pull out a win … until the big guy blew out his ankle. Game for the ages.

— tarheelbill

WITH THE MASTERS golf tournament starting this week, much attention has focused on Tiger Woods, and whether he will play or not. Possibly with exception of John Daly, he has to be the most self destructive golfer ever … and the most polarizing. Either you love him or hate him. Nothing in between. But one thing we can all agree on…no one has had a bigger impact on golf than Tiger Woods. He has single handed increased the popularity of the game.

— Bob, UNM Area

INSTEAD OF Kaepernick going to Michigan maybe he should go to Ukraine and help the people there.

— da Don

