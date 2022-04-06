 Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, left, talks with Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, on the Senate floor during a special session that began Tuesday. Muñoz is co-sponsoring a $50.2 million spending bill that was revived and retooled after being vetoed in March. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — While moving quickly Tuesday to revive a vetoed $50.2 million spending package, New Mexico lawmakers were poised to cast a bit more light on the state’s sometimes secretive budgeting process.

Specifically, legislators agreed during a special session at the Capitol to tack on a requirement that each lawmakers’ funding allocations in the spending bill be disclosed publicly, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed a previous of the measure in March and said it did not represent sound fiscal policy.

Under the revived legislation, Senate Bill 1, that passed the Senate by a decisive 39-0 vote and was awaiting a vote in the House, lawmakers’ funding allocations for roughly 500 projects included in the bill would be posted no later than 30 days after adjournment of the special session — or by May 5.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor said Lujan Grisham’s veto had set the stage for the transparency provision to be added to the spending bill, which includes funding for uranium mining clean-up, new police vehicles, domestic violence services and other projects.

“The governor’s veto of the previous iteration of the bill hinged in part on the lack of transparency in the junior bill appropriation process,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said. “In working with the Legislature to revise and improve the bill, she has been abundantly clear about her expectation that information delineating what funds were allocated by each legislator is published.”

Some legislators said they had no qualms about the disclosure requirement.

“There’s no reason to hide anything,” said Sen. Michael Padilla, an Albuquerque Democrat. “We should have all the light of day on all our appropriations.”

But Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, suggested the governor’s veto of the original supplemental spending bill was not motivated by transparency concerns, instead describing it as a “punitive” act.

She said lawmakers have already added many transparency measures in recent years, such as expanded webcasting of legislative committee hearings.

“It hasn’t been more transparent for decades than it is now,” Diamond said.

While the bill is largely similar to the original vetoed version, some technical changes were made and about $200,000 worth of projects was removed from the initial legislation.

In addition, lawmakers also considered adding a $1 million appropriation aimed at reducing Rail Runner ticket prices that was not included in the original version of the bill that was vetoed.

The Governor’s Office had asked the Legislature to include the funding in the revised bill, but several lawmakers said it was unnecessary since the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which operates the commuter train, received large amounts of federal relief funds that could be used to reduce ticket prices.

“I think it’s a million bucks that’s not well spent,” said Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, who made a successful motion to have the Rail Runner funding stripped out of the spending bill.

A Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said the Governor’s Office was “disappointed” by the action, adding it would nevertheless work with Rail Runner operators to identify possible ways to reduce fares and assist commuters.

Such action could already be in the works, as Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, cited a Tuesday letter from Rio Metro Regional Transit District Director Terry Doyle, who said half-price promotional fares for some types of Rail Runner passes would be provided for the next 3 1/2 months.

Meanwhile, the governor’s veto of the original $50.4 million grab-bag of projects, often referred to as the “junior” spending bill, angered many lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — and some legislators initially expressed support for an extraordinary legislative session to override the governor’s veto.

But top-ranking Democratic lawmakers eventually reached an agreement with the Governor’s Office to have the bill brought back in a special session.

Several legislators also disputed suggestions the measure represented pork-barrel or wasteful spending.

“These are very important projects that had to happen in each district,” said Muñoz.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate
ABQnews Seeker
While moving quickly Tuesday to revive ... While moving quickly Tuesday to revive a vetoed $50.2 million spending package, New Mexico lawmakers were poised to cast a bit more light on ...
2
Forecast could spell more drought for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Water wells on some San Juan ... Water wells on some San Juan County ranches are going dry. A grass fire spread quickly across 30 acres of parched rangeland in northern ...
3
Gathering of Nations welcomes return of dancers, drummers
ABQnews Seeker
Representatives of more than 560 Native ... Representatives of more than 560 Native American tribes from around the United States and more than 200 indigenous tribes from Canada will be heading ...
4
NMCD looking for inmate who walked off work crew ...
ABQnews Seeker
An inmate on a work crew ... An inmate on a work crew assignment in Rio Rancho has escaped, according to a spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department. On Tuesday, ...
5
ABQ Toyota dealership acquired by Houston firm
ABQnews Seeker
Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. has ... Houston-based Group 1 Automotive Inc. has acquired Larry H. Miller Toyota in Albuquerque. The acqui ...
6
Tax legislation advances quickly in special session
ABQnews Seeker
A $698 million proposal to issue ... A $698 million proposal to issue a new round of tax rebates and cash payments to New Mexico residents began speeding through the House ...
7
Lawmakers set to OK rebates of up to $1K ...
ABQnews Seeker
$50M spending bill also on the ... $50M spending bill also on the agenda at Roundhouse
8
Veteran investor joins Tramway Ventures
ABQnews Seeker
Katie Rice also helped found the ... Katie Rice also helped found the ABQid business accelerator
9
Keller's attempt to save plastic bag ban fails
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council last month ... The Albuquerque City Council last month repealed the local plastic bag ban. Now it has also extinguished the ashes. The council on Monday squashed ...