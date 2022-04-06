 Judge orders 19-year-old into diversion program in 2021 shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Judge orders 19-year-old into diversion program in 2021 shooting

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A judge ordered Joseph Zamora to enter a diversion program for youthful offenders for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a high school senior paralyzed from the waist down.

Zamora, 19, pleaded no contest in December to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in a shooting in which Izeria Armstead, then 18, was struck in the back.

State District Judge Bruce Fox on Tuesday postponed sentencing and ordered Zamora to enter young-adult court — a program that provides intensive supervision in lieu of prison. Under the plea agreement, Fox could have sentenced Zamora to three years in prison.

The shooting occurred during a March 14, 2021, party attended by a large group of young people, including several with firearms.

“I don’t believe Joseph Zamora went there with the intent of harming anyone,” Fox said. “I believe this was an 18-year-old making an impulsive split-second decision to discharge a firearm into a group of people. I don’t believe he intended to shoot Ms. Armstead.”

He said that postponing sentencing would give the judge the option of imposing a prison sentence should Zamora fail to abide terms of the 18-to-24-month diversion program.

Fox described young adult court as “a program designed to improve young people who make mistakes, particularly people like Mr. Zamora who have no criminal record.”

Police records say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire and people running from a home in the 4800 block of Petra Pointe NW, near Unser and Western Trail.

Officers found multiple bullet casings in the street and Armstead on the ground with gunshots in her torso and foot.

Zamora’s attorney, Thomas Clear, said the party became deadly after a group of five men arrived armed with pistols and an AK-47.

During the confrontation that followed, some 40 rounds were fired and Zamora was pistol whipped in the street, Clear said.

Zamora has not admitted to firing the round that struck Armstead, but admits playing a role that led to the shooting, Clear said.

“He is accepting responsibility with his plea, but he is not admitting that he did this,” Clear said.

 

