 First nudity, now this? Pot banned in Santa Fe forest - Albuquerque Journal

First nudity, now this? Pot banned in Santa Fe forest

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

While recreational cannabis sales became legit last Friday in the Land of Enchantment, there shall be no Rocky Mountain highs in the federal forests.

Julie Anne Overton, Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman, sent out a news release this week clarifying that cannabis is “still illegal” on forest lands.

“Although New Mexico has legalized recreational use of marijuana,” she said, “the Santa Fe National Forest wants to remind visitors that nothing has changed within forest boundaries.”

Under federal law, marijuana is a Schedule I drug and possession on federal lands is illegal.

A closure order, effective until Dec. 31, 2023, bans the possession, storage or transportation of cannabis and authorizes U.S. Forest Service law enforcement to cite those caught with the devil’s lettuce.

Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals, $10,000 for organizations, and up to six months in prison, or both.

According to the order, anyone with a Forest Service permit “specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act” is exempt.

Overton said the exemption clause is “boilerplate that goes from closure to closure” and nobody should get their hopes up — the possibility of someone actually issuing such a permit is “extremely remote.”

“The order prohibiting marijuana on the SFNF is typically renewed every five years,” Overton said in the news release.

This isn’t the first time the Santa Fe National Forest has reiterated its house rules: in June it renewed its order banning nudity, for instance.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » First nudity, now this? Pot banned in Santa Fe forest

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
First nudity, now this? Pot banned in Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
While recreational cannabis sales became legit ... While recreational cannabis sales became legit last Friday in the Land of Enchantment, there shall be no Rocky Mountain highs in the federal forests. ...
2
Man charged in Taos County homicide
ABQnews Seeker
as the shooter’s family watched — ... as the shooter’s family watched — last Thursday in El Prado. Manuel Gamez-Lozoya, 38, is charged with an open count of murder, three counts ...
3
Judge orders 19-year-old into diversion program in 2021 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A judge ordered Joseph Zamora to ... A judge ordered Joseph Zamora to enter a diversion program for youthful offenders for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a high ...
4
Tax legislation advances quickly in special session
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — A $698 million proposal ... SANTA FE — A $698 million proposal to issue a new round of tax rebates and cash payments to New Mexico residents sped through the ...
5
TOP OF MIND: What do you think of Will ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards? ...
6
Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate
ABQnews Seeker
While moving quickly Tuesday to revive ... While moving quickly Tuesday to revive a vetoed $50.2 million spending package, New Mexico lawmakers were poised to cast a bit more light on ...
7
Forecast could spell more drought for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Water wells on some San Juan ... Water wells on some San Juan County ranches are going dry. A grass fire spread quickly across 30 acres of parched rangeland in northern ...
8
Gathering of Nations welcomes return of dancers, drummers
ABQnews Seeker
Representatives of more than 560 Native ... Representatives of more than 560 Native American tribes from around the United States and more than 200 indigenous tribes from Canada will be heading ...
9
Search underway for inmate who walked off work crew ...
ABQnews Seeker
An inmate on a work crew ... An inmate on a work crew assignment in Rio Rancho has escaped, according to a spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department. On Tuesday, ...