All UNM football assistants — including Long — on one-year deals

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Rocky Long is shown roaming the sideline during the home game last Nov. 26 vs. Utah State. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

After the college football season ended, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales assured everyone asking about Rocky Long that the esteemed defensive coordinator would be returning even though his two-year contract had ended.

Yes, Long is back. The former UNM quarterback and head coach recently finalized his contract along with nine other assistants. They’re each on one-year deals. Long is the highest paid among them at $300,000 for the year.

Gonzales, who is in his third year of a five-year contract at $700,000 per year, said he would evaluate each facet of his program after the Lobos finished 2021 at 3-9, 1-7 in the Mountain West with an offense that finished 130th and dead last in the nation, averaging 234.9 yards per game.

He said one-year contracts for each of the assistants is what’s best for the program at this time, as opposed to some assistants who were signed to two-year contracts when he was first hired.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez is excited about the future of the program, he said during a one-hour meeting with the media on Tuesday that covered numerous other topics. Nuñez said football tickets go on sale on Wednesday at golobos.com.

“It wasn’t where I think we all want to see it, but we all understand where it’s going and where it was,” Nuñez said of the football team. “We all want to compete for championships, I get it. But at some point you need a little more time.”

It’s hard for the majority of people to understand that a foundation is being built, Nuñez said.

“I have a good outlook of where the program is and where it’s going,” he said.

UNM finished 44th in total defense in the nation last season. The Lobos were 129th in total defense after the 2019 season and 101st after Gonzales’ first season in 2020, when Long was in his first season as UNM’s defensive coordinator.

Long will focus more on his defensive coordinator duties, as opposed to his first two seasons when he also coached the linebackers.

Jake Rothschiller, a former UNM player and graduate assistant, was promoted to linebackers coach after the season.

The following are the assistants’ salaries for the year, including two support staff members.

■ Derek Warehime (offensive coordinator), $250,125

■ Jamie Christian (running backs, special teams), $189,000

■ Heath Ridenour (quarterbacks), $150,000

■ Jason Lenzmeier (offensive line), $150,000

■ Brandon Blackmon (wide receivers), $120,000

■ Troy Reffett (CBs), $189,000

■ David Howes (safeties), $150,000

■ Jerome Haywood (defensive line), $120,000

■ Jake Rothschiller (linebackers), $100,000

■ Gavin Bevis (director of operations), $57,000

■ Paul Kasero (athletics media specialist), $46,000

GROUNDBREAKING: The New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center that is being built inside of University Stadium is projected to be completed toward the end of this fall, Nuñez said. He was hesitant to provide a specific date. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on April 13.

The project budget is estimated at $4.3 million.

The training center benefits all sports except basketball, which has its own facility located in the Rudy Davalos Practice Center at the Pit.

CAPITAL OUTLAY: UNM will receive a little under $6.1 million in capital outlay after the latest New Mexico legislative session, Nuñez said.

The money, set to come in around July 1, will be used for multiple projects, including new lights in the stadium, a new outdoor track surface and upgrading areas within the Pit, among other projects.

MONEY GAMES: Nuñez said he continues to work on adding guaranteed money games for the football team in future years.

The Lobos were close to adding BYU for a home-and-home series potentially starting in 2024, but that fell through with BYU’s recent affiliation with the Big 12, as the Cougars will become a conference member next year.

“Unfortunately it won’t (happen) at this point,” Nuñez said. “But we are still having dialogue with them and many others.”

