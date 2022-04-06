 Battle returns to New Mexico State volleyball, joins staff - Albuquerque Journal

Battle returns to New Mexico State volleyball, joins staff

By New Mexico State University

Coach Mike Jordan announced Tuesday that former Aggie volleyball player Tatyana Battle will be returning to Las Cruces to take on the role of Director of Team Operations for the NM State volleyball program. “We’re all really excited to have Tatyana on staff,” Jordan said. ” She’s a wonderful human being and talented in so many ways. Our student-athletes will learn a ton from her.” Battle, a native of Albuquerque, established an incredible four-year career with the Aggies during her time as a player. As an outside hitter, she amassed 1,386 kills to rank fourth all-time in program history. She was also named First Team All-WAC three times (2016, ’17, ’18), while also earning WAC All-Tournament Team honors in 2018 and WAC All-Freshman Team recognition in 2015. Battle also garnered three WAC Player of the Week selections and was named to the 2018 Academic All-WAC Team. In addition to her individual accolades, Battle helped New Mexico State collect three WAC regular season titles, two WAC tournament titles and a pair of NCAA Tournament berths. Across the four years that Battle played for the Aggies, NMSU compiled an overall record of 97-29 while posting an astonishing 51-6 record in WAC play. Battle began her coaching career as a graduate assistant and director of team operations for UTEP’s volleyball program in 2019. While there, she assisted under the lead of former Aggie assistant and current UTEP Head Coach, Ben Wallis. After one season in El Paso, Battle finished up her master’s while living in Albuquerque.

