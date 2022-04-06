APD: Man dies in police custody after chase in NW ABQ

A man died after being detained by police following a jump from a balcony and a brief chase Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren Deaguero said the man was handcuffed in an AutoZone parking lot before he died.

“During this time the male passed away,” he said. DeAguero gave no other details on what led to the man’s death.

He said officers initially responded around 4:50 p.m. to a “possible domestic dispute” at the Villa Hermosa apartments, near Coors and Ouray NW. DeAguero said when police got into the apartment a man “jumped off the second floor balcony and fled.”

“Officers gave chase and caught up to him in the AutoZone parking lot,” he said. “The male was handcuffed and rescue arrived to triage him.”

Then, according to DeAguero, the man died.