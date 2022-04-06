 APD: Man dies in police custody after chase in NW ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Man dies in police custody after chase in NW ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man died after being detained by police following a jump from a balcony and a brief chase Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren Deaguero said the man was handcuffed in an AutoZone parking lot before he died.

“During this time the male passed away,” he said. DeAguero gave no other details on what led to the man’s death.

He said officers initially responded around 4:50 p.m. to a “possible domestic dispute” at the Villa Hermosa apartments, near Coors and Ouray NW. DeAguero said when police got into the apartment a man “jumped off the second floor balcony and fled.”

“Officers gave chase and caught up to him in the AutoZone parking lot,” he said. “The male was handcuffed and rescue arrived to triage him.”

Then, according to DeAguero, the man died.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD: Man dies in police custody after chase in NW ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
APD: Man dies in police custody after chase in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man died after being detained ... A man died after being detained by police following a jump from a balcony and a brief chase Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque ...
2
Navajo Nation eases COVID restrictions; mask mandate remains
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Nation loosened coronavirus pandemic ... The Navajo Nation loosened coronavirus pandemic restrictions Tuesday to allow more people into businesses, including casinos, and for social and other gatherings. Tribal casinos, ...
3
Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate
ABQnews Seeker
While moving quickly Tuesday to revive ... While moving quickly Tuesday to revive a vetoed $50.2 million spending package, New Mexico lawmakers decided to cast a bit more light on the ...
4
All UNM football assistants -- including Long -- on ...
ABQnews Seeker
After the college football season ended, ... After the college football season ended, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales assured everyone asking about Rocky Long that the esteemed defensive coordinator ...
5
Blowing dust, fire weather likely this week
ABQnews Seeker
Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, ... Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, but high winds could linger
6
First nudity, now this? Pot banned in Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
While recreational cannabis sales became legit ... While recreational cannabis sales became legit last Friday in the Land of Enchantment, there shall be no Rocky Mountain highs in the federal forests. ...
7
Man charged in Taos County homicide
ABQnews Seeker
as the shooter’s family watched — ... as the shooter’s family watched — last Thursday in El Prado. Manuel Gamez-Lozoya, 38, is charged with an open count of murder, three counts ...
8
Judge orders 19-year-old into diversion program in 2021 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A judge ordered Joseph Zamora to ... A judge ordered Joseph Zamora to enter a diversion program for youthful offenders for his role in a 2021 shooting that left a high ...
9
Tax legislation advances quickly in special session
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — A $698 million proposal ... SANTA FE — A $698 million proposal to issue a new round of tax rebates and cash payments to New Mexico residents sped through the ...