Lawsuit alleges ‘sadistic welcome’ for prison inmates

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Corrections officers at a prison in Los Lunas subjected inmates to sexually degrading strip searches, painful head shaves, and other forms of abuse in 2020, a new federal lawsuit alleges.

The officers prepared “a sadistic welcome committee” for two groups of inmates transferred from another prison to the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas, an attorney who filed the suit said Tuesday.

“What’s really disappointing to me sitting here today is the fact that we filed a lawsuit against them for similar conduct 10 years ago,” said Matthew Coyte, one of two attorneys representing 14 current and former inmates.

Coyte filed a federal lawsuit in 2011 alleging prison officials in Los Lunas forced inmates to strip and sit front to back in long lines for hours. New Mexico taxpayers paid $750,000 in 2013 to settle what was dubbed the “nuts to butts” lawsuit.

“I would say I’m very disappointed to be here again today, filing another lawsuit against the department of corrections for the degrading, sexually humiliating and violent incidents that took place,” Coyte said in an online news conference.

Coyte and the New Mexico Prison & Jail Project filed the suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court of New Mexico. It identifies by name nine correction officers and three John Doe defendants.

Two of the defendants also were present at incidents that led to the 2011 lawsuit, it alleges.

Eric Harrison, a spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department, said Tuesday that the agency has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse and harassment.

The agency “will be investigating these allegations thoroughly and will take action to make certain that any staff involved in any kind of abusive or inappropriate behavior are held accountable to the highest level,” Harrison said in a written response.

The suit alleges that two groups of inmates transferred from a state prison in Grants in March and April 2020 were subjected to “deliberately abusive and intentionally punishing strip searches” intended to “sexually humiliate, intimidate and terrorize” the men.

One inmate said that he was told to look at the floor and was “hit, slapped or kicked” anytime he looked up. Another said that when he turned to look at the officers, his head was slammed against a wall multiple times.

“After the strip search, certain prisoners were selected to have their heads forcibly and violently shaved,” in some cases drawing blood, the suit said.

One Native American inmate alleged that while his head was being shaved, a corrections officer said, “this is our version of scalping you.”

The suit alleges that the actions violated the inmates’ constitutional rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishments. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.