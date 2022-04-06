 Lawsuit alleges 'sadistic welcome' for prison inmates - Albuquerque Journal

Lawsuit alleges ‘sadistic welcome’ for prison inmates

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Pictured is the Los Lunas Correction facility on Friday December 3rd, 2021.
Los Lunas, New Mexico/Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal.

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Corrections officers at a prison in Los Lunas subjected inmates to sexually degrading strip searches, painful head shaves, and other forms of abuse in 2020, a new federal lawsuit alleges.

The officers prepared “a sadistic welcome committee” for two groups of inmates transferred from another prison to the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas, an attorney who filed the suit said Tuesday.

“What’s really disappointing to me sitting here today is the fact that we filed a lawsuit against them for similar conduct 10 years ago,” said Matthew Coyte, one of two attorneys representing 14 current and former inmates.

Coyte filed a federal lawsuit in 2011 alleging prison officials in Los Lunas forced inmates to strip and sit front to back in long lines for hours. New Mexico taxpayers paid $750,000 in 2013 to settle what was dubbed the “nuts to butts” lawsuit.

“I would say I’m very disappointed to be here again today, filing another lawsuit against the department of corrections for the degrading, sexually humiliating and violent incidents that took place,” Coyte said in an online news conference.

Coyte and the New Mexico Prison & Jail Project filed the suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court of New Mexico. It identifies by name nine correction officers and three John Doe defendants.

Two of the defendants also were present at incidents that led to the 2011 lawsuit, it alleges.

Eric Harrison, a spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department, said Tuesday that the agency has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse and harassment.

The agency “will be investigating these allegations thoroughly and will take action to make certain that any staff involved in any kind of abusive or inappropriate behavior are held accountable to the highest level,” Harrison said in a written response.

The suit alleges that two groups of inmates transferred from a state prison in Grants in March and April 2020 were subjected to “deliberately abusive and intentionally punishing strip searches” intended to “sexually humiliate, intimidate and terrorize” the men.

One inmate said that he was told to look at the floor and was “hit, slapped or kicked” anytime he looked up. Another said that when he turned to look at the officers, his head was slammed against a wall multiple times.

“After the strip search, certain prisoners were selected to have their heads forcibly and violently shaved,” in some cases drawing blood, the suit said.

One Native American inmate alleged that while his head was being shaved, a corrections officer said, “this is our version of scalping you.”

The suit alleges that the actions violated the inmates’ constitutional rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishments. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Lawsuit alleges ‘sadistic welcome’ for prison inmates

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Lawsuit alleges 'sadistic welcome' for prison inmates
ABQnews Seeker
State settled 2011 action alleging similar ... State settled 2011 action alleging similar conduct at Los Lunas facility
2
Tax legislation advances quickly in special session
ABQnews Seeker
A $698 million proposal to issue ... A $698 million proposal to issue a hefty new round of tax rebates and cash payments to New Mexico residents won bipartisan approval Tuesday, ...
3
APD: Man dies in police custody after chase in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man died after being detained ... A man died after being detained by police following a jump from a balcony and a brief chase Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque ...
4
Navajo Nation eases COVID restrictions; mask mandate remains
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Nation loosened coronavirus pandemic ... The Navajo Nation loosened coronavirus pandemic restrictions Tuesday to allow more people into businesses, including casinos, and for social and other gatherings. Tribal casinos, ...
5
Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill, add new disclosure mandate
ABQnews Seeker
While moving quickly Tuesday to revive ... While moving quickly Tuesday to revive a vetoed $50.2 million spending package, New Mexico lawmakers decided to cast a bit more light on the ...
6
All UNM football assistants -- including Long -- on ...
ABQnews Seeker
After the college football season ended, ... After the college football season ended, University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales assured everyone asking about Rocky Long that the esteemed defensive coordinator ...
7
Blowing dust, fire weather likely this week
ABQnews Seeker
Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, ... Temperatures should drop statewide on Wednesday, but high winds could linger
8
First nudity, now this? Pot banned in Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
While recreational cannabis sales became legit ... While recreational cannabis sales became legit last Friday in the Land of Enchantment, there shall be no Rocky Mountain highs in the federal forests. ...
9
Man charged in Taos County homicide
ABQnews Seeker
as the shooter’s family watched — ... as the shooter’s family watched — last Thursday in El Prado. Manuel Gamez-Lozoya, 38, is charged with an open count of murder, three counts ...