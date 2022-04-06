 In-person star parties return - Albuquerque Journal

In-person star parties return

By ABQJournal News Staff

Courtesy of The Albuquerque Astronomical Society

Outdoor, in-person star parties are back.

The first is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the east patio at the Open Space Visitor Center, 6500 Coors NW, on the West Side.

A wide variety of telescopes operated by Albuquerque Astronomical Society members will be available to members of the public for use. There also will be a laser-guided tour as the sky darkens, organizers said in a news release.

Night sky observing can begin as the sun sets at 7:30 p.m.

This and other star parties are co-hosted by the Albuquerque Astronomical Society and Open Space Visitor Center/City of Albuquerque. For additional details about this and other upcoming events, visit taas.org.

