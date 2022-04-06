Isotopes lose opener on walkoff homer

ISOTOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City
6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM
PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (no record for either)
TUESDAY: In the season opener for both teams, Oklahoma City’s Jason Martin broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth with a homer off Albuquerque reliever Julian Fernandez to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory.
Isotopes starter Ryan Feltner, a right-hander, pitched five scoreless innings.
Besides Martin, the hitting hero for OKC was Andy Burns, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
FIRST HOME GAME: April 12, 6:35 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City (fleece blankets giveaway)
BY THE NUMBERS: The Isotopes, born in 2003 with the move of the franchise from Calgary, won nine straight openers from 2005-13. Albuquerque since has dropped seven of the last eight.
Tuesday was the second scheduled opener in club history all time in Oklahoma City, the last one in 2010, a 13-inning Albuquerque win, … The Isotopes came into Tuesday night with a 1,251-1,307 record (.489) all time.
THE PROSPECTS FOR 2022: At least for now, Albuquerque INF Elehuris Montero and OF Ryan Vilade rank four and ninth respectively on MLB.com’s list of the top 10 prospects in the Colorado Rockies system.