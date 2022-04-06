Isotopes lose opener on walkoff homer

ISOTOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (no record for either)

TUESDAY: In the season opener for both teams, Oklahoma City’s Jason Martin broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth with a homer off Albuquerque reliever Julian Fernandez to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory.

Isotopes starter Ryan Feltner, a right-hander, pitched five scoreless innings.

Besides Martin, the hitting hero for OKC was Andy Burns, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

FIRST HOME GAME: April 12, 6:35 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City (fleece blankets giveaway)

BY THE NUMBERS: The Isotopes, born in 2003 with the move of the franchise from Calgary, won nine straight openers from 2005-13. Albuquerque since has dropped seven of the last eight.

Tuesday was the second scheduled opener in club history all time in Oklahoma City, the last one in 2010, a 13-inning Albuquerque win, … The Isotopes came into Tuesday night with a 1,251-1,307 record (.489) all time.

THE PROSPECTS FOR 2022: At least for now, Albuquerque INF Elehuris Montero and OF Ryan Vilade rank four and ninth respectively on MLB.com’s list of the top 10 prospects in the Colorado Rockies system.

Box Score: Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2