Cleveland softball, baseball get best of Volcano Vista

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Cleveland High School’s Austin Barela handled Volcano Vista on Tuesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

RIO RANCHO – A walkoff hit to end one game. Just across the way, a seventh-inning double play to close out the other.

It was, by any measure, a spectacular night for Cleveland High School’s baseball and softball teams.

The Storm baseball team beat visiting Volcano Vista 1-0, while the softball squad edged the Hawks 5-4 in two exciting District 1-5A matchups on a windy Tuesday night.

BASEBALL: Austin Barela (2-1) tossed a two-hitter for Cleveland (11-7, 2-0 in 1-5A) and won a tremendous pitching duel against Volcano Vista (12-6, 2-1) southpaw Regan Hall.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jace Dominic singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored with one out on Logan Kinter’s single to shallow right.

“I knew I had to hit behind the runner to at least get him to (third base) and move him over,” Kinter said. “I saw a change-up and I took the opportunity and just put it in play.”

Dominic had to wait briefly to make sure the ball wasn’t caught, then blazed a trail toward home. The throw from right beat him to the plate just slightly, but Dominic slid around the tag attempt to end the game.

“I knew it was gonna be close, but I had no doubt in my mind I was gonna get there,” Dominic said.

That sequence made a winner of the Storm and junior Barela, who struck out nine and escaped trouble when it arose.

“I just had to throw strikes, get off speed over and attack hitters,” Barela said.

And in a district with three teams clearly fighting for supremacy, including these two and Rio Rancho (18-2, 2-0 after an 11-3 win Tuesday night over Cibola), head-to-head victories are vital currency.

“Both pitchers were just fantastic,” Storm coach Shane Shallenberger said. “Their guy was unbelievable. Austin was unbelievable. We caught a break, and we got the win luckily this time.”

Cleveland and Rio Rancho square off for first place at 6 p.m. Friday at Cleveland.

SOFTBALL: The crowd at the softball field had a bit more to shout about, with a crazy final couple of innings before Cleveland (15-4, 2-0 in 1-5A) finally won. The Storm was leading 4-0 in the sixth before one ill-timed throwing error scored three runs for the Hawks (13-5, 1-2) who tied it 4-all.

Sophomore Mercedes Lovato led off the bottom of the Cleveland sixth with a triple, and scored on an infielder grounder moments later as she beat a throw to the plate.

These are the top two ranked metro-area teams in Class 5A. Cleveland entered the night fourth, Volcano Vista sixth.

As with baseball, the Storm and Rio Rancho (11-6, 1-0) meet for first place at 6 p.m. Friday, at Cleveland.

