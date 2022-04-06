 Lobos top Aggies in midweek baseball showdown - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos top Aggies in midweek baseball showdown

By ABQJournal News Staff

Jeffrey David drove in five runs, three on a bases-loaded double in the ninth inning for New Mexico, which held on to beat host New Mexico State 7-4 Tuesday in college baseball at Presley Askew Field in Las Cruces.

Aaron Makil, who came in relief to get the final two outs in the eighth, shut down the Aggies in the bottom of the ninth for the win. Each team had 11 hits. Ryan Grabosch had three for New Mexico State.

The 13-16 Lobos are up 2-0 in the four-game set with the rival Aggies, having won the first 19-2 in Las Cruces. New Mexico State comes to Albuquerque for games on May 10 and 17.

Next up for UNM is a Friday-Sunday three-game series at Mountain West Conference opponent Fresno State. New Mexico State hosts Sacramento State Friday-Sunday in a Western Athletic Conference series.

Box score: UNM 7, New Mexico State 4

 

 

