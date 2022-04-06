 Stay informed about Abbott formula recalls - Albuquerque Journal

Stay informed about Abbott formula recalls

By Dr. Pankaj Vohra/ For the Journal

Q: I heard that the Abbott milk formula that I was feeding my child is infected with a bacteria. What should I do?

A: Yes, it is correct that Abbott Nutrition has recalled a number of formulas in February 2022. But the likelihood of your baby getting infected with the use of any of these formulas is remote.

However, if the baby seems ill – fever, vomiting, irritability, lethargy, poor activity or response, you must be in touch with your doctor or have the baby shown at the nearest health facility.

All manufacturers of food products and formulas need to follow stringent criteria to maintain good manufacturing processes and quality control processes laid down by FDA and other regulatory authorities. As a result, recalls of formula are very rare.

However, in February 2022, Abbott voluntarily recalled three different types of formulas that were manufactured in their production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, as the CDC was investigating four infants with a rare infection by a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas between September 2021 and January 2022. Other possible infections by the same bacteria are under investigation.

Abbott did find this bacteria in their manufacturing plant but in an area remote from where the formula is manufactured. Their standard policy is to check every batch of the formula produced for any infection or contamination or alterations in the composition.

As per their information, none of the recalled formulas have been found to have the bacteria and they routinely check for Cronobacter bacteria amongst many others. This bacteria can get into the formula via contaminated raw material, or if the formula powder touches a contaminated surface in the manufacturing space, or even at home where the powder is being mixed with water either by contamination of the surface where it is being mixed or the water or the bottle itself.

At this time, Abbott has clearly recommended not to use any of the following formulas: Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered formula that have all the three following criteria:

• First two digits of the code are 22-37

• On the container is printed K8, SH or Z2

• Use by date is April 2022 or later

No ready to drink (liquid) formulas have been affected (as the bacteria prefers to live in dry foods including powdered milk, herbal teas, etc.)

If your child is consuming any of the three formulae mentioned and it matches all three criteria mentioned above, you need to stop using the formula immediately.

Alternatives for each of the formulas is available and hence it is important to be in touch with your health care provider as well as the store/home medical equipment and formula supplier to get alternatives.

The formula need not be thrown out, but rather returned to the store or directly to Abbott Nutrition by going on their website.

Importantly, going forward, when you receive the new formula, and as there are multiple alternatives available from different manufacturers, familiarize yourself with the new formula. Ensure that the contents are similar to the Abbott product you were using and have had to stop, look at the preparation instructions on the can or follow the recommendations of your health care provider.

Please do not continue to use the affected formula unless there is another advisory from FDA/Abbott Nutrition.

Some of the important websites regarding this recall include:

• naspghan.org/recent-news/naspghan-tools-for-hcps-affected-by-formula-recall

• cdc.gov/cronobacter/outbreaks/infant-formula.html

• fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-not-use-certain-powdered-infant-formula-produced-abbott-nutritions-facility

•similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html?utm_campaign=rcl-powder-recall-2022&utm_medium=tag-referral&utm_source=rcl-abbottnutrition-com&utm_content=rcl-powder-recall-site-banner-click&utm_term=20220217

Pankaj Vohra is a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at UNM. Please send your questions to pvohra@salud.unm.edu.

 

Home » From the newspaper » Stay informed about Abbott formula recalls

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Stay informed about Abbott formula recalls
From the newspaper
Q: I heard that the Abbott ... Q: I heard that the Abbott milk formula that I was feeding my child is infected with a bacteria. Wha ...
2
Editorial: OT scandals eating away at credibility of APD, ...
Editorials
Councilor Dan Lewis later said Medina's ... Councilor Dan Lewis later said Medina's comments earned him a vote of no confidence. Medina ...
3
Lawsuit alleges 'sadistic welcome' for prison inmates
ABQnews Seeker
State settled 2011 action alleging similar ... State settled 2011 action alleging similar conduct at Los Lunas facility
4
Lobos top Aggies in midweek baseball showdown
Baseball
Jeffrey David drove in five runs, ... Jeffrey David drove in five runs, three on a bases-loaded double in the ninth inning for New Mexico, which held on to beat host ...
5
Cleveland softball, baseball get best of Volcano Vista
baseball
RIO RANCHO – A ... RIO RANCHO – A walkoff hit to end one game. Just across the way, a seventh-inning double pla ...
6
Isotopes lose opener on walkoff homer
Featured Sports
ISOTOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 ... ISOTOPES WEDNESDAY: At Oklahoma City 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Frank Duncan vs. Dodgers LHP Robbie Erlin (no record for either) ...
7
Welcome back, Gathering of Nations!
ABQnews Seeker
Event director: 'There's a lot of ... Event director: 'There's a lot of anticipation and excitement building up'
8
It's all United in 5-0 victory in U.S. Open ...
Featured Sports
Crossing the street did not prove ... Crossing the street did not prove overly dangerous for New Mexico United on Tuesday night. United opened U.S. Open Cup competition in impressive fashion ...
9
Battle returns to New Mexico State volleyball, joins staff
College
Coach Mike Jordan announced Tuesday that ... Coach Mike Jordan announced Tuesday that former Aggie volleyball player Tatyana Battle will be returning to Las Cruces to take on the role of ...