Stay informed about Abbott formula recalls

Q: I heard that the Abbott milk formula that I was feeding my child is infected with a bacteria. What should I do?

A: Yes, it is correct that Abbott Nutrition has recalled a number of formulas in February 2022. But the likelihood of your baby getting infected with the use of any of these formulas is remote.

However, if the baby seems ill – fever, vomiting, irritability, lethargy, poor activity or response, you must be in touch with your doctor or have the baby shown at the nearest health facility.

All manufacturers of food products and formulas need to follow stringent criteria to maintain good manufacturing processes and quality control processes laid down by FDA and other regulatory authorities. As a result, recalls of formula are very rare.

However, in February 2022, Abbott voluntarily recalled three different types of formulas that were manufactured in their production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, as the CDC was investigating four infants with a rare infection by a bacteria called Cronobacter sakazakii in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas between September 2021 and January 2022. Other possible infections by the same bacteria are under investigation.

Abbott did find this bacteria in their manufacturing plant but in an area remote from where the formula is manufactured. Their standard policy is to check every batch of the formula produced for any infection or contamination or alterations in the composition.

As per their information, none of the recalled formulas have been found to have the bacteria and they routinely check for Cronobacter bacteria amongst many others. This bacteria can get into the formula via contaminated raw material, or if the formula powder touches a contaminated surface in the manufacturing space, or even at home where the powder is being mixed with water either by contamination of the surface where it is being mixed or the water or the bottle itself.

At this time, Abbott has clearly recommended not to use any of the following formulas: Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered formula that have all the three following criteria:

• First two digits of the code are 22-37

• On the container is printed K8, SH or Z2

• Use by date is April 2022 or later

No ready to drink (liquid) formulas have been affected (as the bacteria prefers to live in dry foods including powdered milk, herbal teas, etc.)

If your child is consuming any of the three formulae mentioned and it matches all three criteria mentioned above, you need to stop using the formula immediately.

Alternatives for each of the formulas is available and hence it is important to be in touch with your health care provider as well as the store/home medical equipment and formula supplier to get alternatives.

The formula need not be thrown out, but rather returned to the store or directly to Abbott Nutrition by going on their website.

Importantly, going forward, when you receive the new formula, and as there are multiple alternatives available from different manufacturers, familiarize yourself with the new formula. Ensure that the contents are similar to the Abbott product you were using and have had to stop, look at the preparation instructions on the can or follow the recommendations of your health care provider.

Please do not continue to use the affected formula unless there is another advisory from FDA/Abbott Nutrition.

Pankaj Vohra is a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at UNM. Please send your questions to pvohra@salud.unm.edu.