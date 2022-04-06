 Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from 'martyred' Bucha - Albuquerque Journal

Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ Bucha

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Wednesday kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that he said was brought to him from the “martyred” Ukrainian city of Bucha as he denounced the “massacre” there and called again for an end to the war.

Francis held the flag as he welcomed a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children up to the stage of the Vatican audience hall at the end of his Wednesday general audience and gave them each a giant chocolate Easter egg. He urged prayers for them and for all Ukrainians.

“The recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought testimony of new atrocities, like the massacre in Bucha, even more horrendous cruelty carried out against civilians, defenseless women and children,” he said.

“They are victims whose innocent blood cries up to the sky and implores that this war be stopped, and that the weapons be silenced. Stop disseminating war and destruction.”

He held up a dirtied Ukrainian flag that he said had arrived Tuesday at the Vatican from Bucha, where evidence has emerged since the Russians pulled out of what appears to be intentional killings of civilians.

Kissing it, the pope said: “This flag comes from the war, from that martyred city Bucha. … Let us not forget them. Let us not forget the people of Ukraine.”

And gesturing to the children, Francis said: “These children had to flee to arrive in a safe place. This is the fruit of war.”

Francis has amplified his outrage at the Russian invasion after his initial tepid response, though he has refrained from citing Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name in keeping with Vatican diplomatic tradition.

Francis has sought to keep open a path of dialogue with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Putin-allied Patriarch Kirill. Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta last weekend, Francis said he was working on organizing a second meeting with the patriarch, who has seemingly justified the war by evoking Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” and describing the conflict as a “metaphysical” battle against the West and its “gay parades.”

He said a Mideast location was possible, and the Vatican confirmed Tuesday that a June visit to Lebanon was under study, suggesting a possible encounter there.

During his weekly catechism lesson, Francis lamented that the war made clear the failure of the United Nations and the post-World War II international system of peace and security.

“After the Second World War they tried to lay the foundations for a new history of peace, but unfortunately — we do not learn — the old story of competing great powers continued,” he said. “And, in the current war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotence of United Nations organizations.”

Home » News » Nation » Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ Bucha

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms
Nation
Southerners were clearing trees from roads ... Southerners were clearing trees from roads and buildings as weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, ...
2
Tech stocks lead indexes lower on Wall Street; eyes ...
Nation
Stocks fell in morning trading on ... Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday and bond yields rose as investors try to estimate how quickly the Federal Reserve will ...
3
Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes
Nation
As gruesome videos and photos of ... As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax -- ...
4
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
Nation
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated ... The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block ...
5
Man arrested in Sacramento shooting had recently left prison
Nation
A man arrested in connection with ... A man arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting that killed six people was freed from prison weeks before and last year was rejected ...
6
Nevada toad declared endangered at site of geothermal plant
Nation
In a rare emergency move, the ... In a rare emergency move, the U.S government temporarily declared a northern Nevada toad endangered Monday, saying a geothermal power plant in the works ...
7
Trial opens for police officer charged with storming Capitol
Nation
An off-duty police officer stormed the ... An off-duty police officer stormed the U.S. Capitol because he believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and he wanted to ...
8
Russia's failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat ...
Nation
Kyiv was a Russian defeat for ... Kyiv was a Russian defeat for the ages. The fight started poorly for the invaders and went downhill from there. When President Vladimir Putin ...
9
Ex-Trump appointee advances in California US House election
Nation
Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway ... Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway has advanced to a June runoff in a California special election to fill a U.S. House seat left ...