 Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief

Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief

By Associated Press

DENVER — The Denver suburb where police officers and paramedics have been charged in the death of a Black man in 2019 ousted its police chief Wednesday, nearly two years after she took over vowing to rebuild community relations and reform the department.

In a press release, Aurora’s city manager implied that while Vanessa Wilson prioritized community involvement, she didn’t effectively manage the police department.

“To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur,” Jim Twombly said.

Wilson’s firing followed the release Tuesday of a city-commissioned independent audit that found that the police department in Colorado’s third-largest city had failed to eliminate a backlog of thousands of crime reports — a backlog that could delay investigations and arrests. It came amid an effort to oust Wilson by some conservative city council members and police union members who objected to Wilson’s reform efforts, Sentinel Colorado reported.

Wilson became chief in 2020 after the 2019 death of Elijah McClain gained new attention amid protests over police brutality and racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd. She moved quickly to fire three officers over their involvement in taking and sharing photos reenacting a chokehold near where McClain was stopped.

