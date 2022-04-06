Providing a ReSource for Ukraine

Sipping on beer might seem like an unremarkable activity but one brewery is hoping that simple pleasure will help people on the other side of the world.

The owners of ReSource Brewing Co., Stephanie and Shawn Wright, are releasing “Our Lady of Immaculate Fermentation” and categorizing what is usually called a Russian Imperial Stout as a Ukrainian Imperial Stout. The beer will be realeased Friday, April 8. Stephanie Wright said the brewery will donate 100% of the proceeds to help the people Ukraine.

“Eastern Europeans are known for their love of strong drink,” Stephanie Wright said. “Vodka and imperial beers among the top picks. Shawn and I thought it would be fun to take the Imperial Stout moniker away from Russia …”

The beer is 9% ABV (alcohol by volume) and 65 IBUs (international bitterness units) and with a warm and smooth taste with finishing flavors of stone fruits, black cherry and chocolate.

Many people have watched Russian forces invade Ukraine on their television sets but the war hits more closely to home for the couple. Stephanie Wright was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Republic of Moldova from 1999-2001, which borders Ukraine on the southwest.

“I’ve had the privilege to live among and make friends with some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” she said. “Those of us who have lived in the region have had our eye on Putin for decades because we’ve known what he’s capable of. So, when the unrest started in Ukraine, my husband and I were deeply disturbed and felt compelled to help.”

Wright said media coverage may begin to dwindle but she is getting daily updates from friends in the area and they continue to face an uncertain future. She said the beer is their humanitarian effort to make an impact and they’ve enlisted other breweries to help.

Canteen, Tractor, Rowley Farmhouse in Santa Fe, Brew Lab 101 in Rio Rancho, Nexus, Steel Bender and High & Dry will also have the beer on tap.

ReSource Brewing Co. is located at 3107 Eubank Blvd. NE.