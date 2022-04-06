 Providing a ReSource for Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

Providing a ReSource for Ukraine

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

ReSource Brewing has released an imperial stout and will donate all proceeds to Ukranian relief efforts. (Courtesy of ReSource Brewing)

Sipping on beer might seem like an unremarkable activity but one brewery is hoping that simple pleasure will help people on the other side of the world.

The owners of ReSource Brewing Co., Stephanie and Shawn Wright, are releasing “Our Lady of Immaculate Fermentation” and categorizing what is usually called a Russian Imperial Stout as a Ukrainian Imperial Stout. The beer will be realeased Friday, April 8. Stephanie Wright said the brewery will donate 100% of the proceeds to help the people Ukraine.

“Eastern Europeans are known for their love of strong drink,” Stephanie Wright said. “Vodka and imperial beers among the top picks. Shawn and I thought it would be fun to take the Imperial Stout moniker away from Russia …”

The beer is 9% ABV (alcohol by volume) and 65 IBUs (international bitterness units) and with a warm and smooth taste with finishing flavors of stone fruits, black cherry and chocolate.
Many people have watched Russian forces invade Ukraine on their television sets but the war hits more closely to home for the couple. Stephanie Wright was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Republic of Moldova from 1999-2001, which borders Ukraine on the southwest.

“I’ve had the privilege to live among and make friends with some of the kindest people you’ll ever meet,” she said. “Those of us who have lived in the region have had our eye on Putin for decades because we’ve known what he’s capable of. So, when the unrest started in Ukraine, my husband and I were deeply disturbed and felt compelled to help.”

Wright said media coverage may begin to dwindle but she is getting daily updates from friends in the area and they continue to face an uncertain future. She said the beer is their humanitarian effort to make an impact and they’ve enlisted other breweries to help.

Canteen, Tractor, Rowley Farmhouse in Santa Fe, Brew Lab 101 in Rio Rancho, Nexus, Steel Bender and High & Dry will also have the beer on tap.

ReSource Brewing Co. is located at 3107 Eubank Blvd. NE.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Providing a ReSource for Ukraine

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Providing a ReSource for Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
Sipping on beer might seem like ... Sipping on beer might seem like an unremarkable activity but one brewery is hoping that simple pleasure will help people on the other side ...
2
Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted ... A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly ...
3
Albuquerque streamlines farmers market permit process
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department announced Monday ... Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department announced Monday that vendors will now only pay a one-time $50 permit fee in order to participate in farmer's markets ...
4
Lawsuit alleges 'sadistic welcome' for prison inmates
ABQnews Seeker
State settled 2011 action alleging similar ... State settled 2011 action alleging similar conduct at Los Lunas facility
5
Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Agree to add disclosure requirement for ... Agree to add disclosure requirement for all funding allocations
6
Special session ends with approval of new round of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would provide $500 to individuals, ... Bill would provide $500 to individuals, $1K to couples
7
In-person star parties return
ABQnews Seeker
Outdoor, in-person star parties are back. ... Outdoor, in-person star parties are back. The first is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the east patio at the Open Space ...
8
Students OK after eating drug-laced candy at Algodones school
ABQnews Seeker
Executive VP of Smart Approaches to ... Executive VP of Smart Approaches to Marijuana calls for strong product restrictions on youth-friendly products
9
Judge orders man, 19, into young offenders diversion program
ABQnews Seeker
Decision stems from 2021 shooting that ... Decision stems from 2021 shooting that left woman, 18, paralyzed