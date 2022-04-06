Energy poll incites controversy at PRC

Four of the five elected members of the state Public Regulation Commission confronted fellow Commissioner Jefferson Byrd on Wednesday for launching a public survey about energy issues that falsely appears to come from the full commission.

The Albuquerque-based Rio Grande Foundation – a conservative think tank that’s critical of the state’s clean energy transition – helped Byrd design and distribute the survey, which includes provocative questions that counterpose “green energy” with “affordability” and “reliability” while also highlighting the potential for electric outages this summer.

“Friends, are you ready for rolling blackouts?” reads the subject headline for the poll, which was sent by email to potentially thousands of people statewide.

The Rio Grande Foundation used its extensive email contact list to distribute the survey, and it will help analyze recipient responses, said Foundation President Paul Gessing.

“We worked with Commissioner Byrd on the survey to find out how a large swath of New Mexicans feel about timely and relevant questions related to energy issues that the PRC deals with,” Gessing told the Journal. “We want to see where New Mexicans stand on these things, and the commissioner had the same goal in mind.”

The PRC’s other four members, however, said Byrd’s individual initiative appears to implicate the entire commission by not explicitly clarifying that the survey comes from Byrd alone. And the poll questions and format seem aimed at influencing respondents against clean energy, according to some commissioners.

At Wednesday’s open public PRC meeting, commissioners Stephen Fischmann and Cynthia Hall said they’ve been inundated with inquiries from constituents upset about the poll.

“It left the distinct impression that it was sent out with entire commission approval,” Fischmann said.

A cover letter from Byrd accompanying the poll said the PRC traditionally holds public forums on controversial issues, but given pandemic-related protocols, “… we decided to conduct an online survey in lieu of an in-person forum.”

The use of “we” implies full commission backing, Hall said at the meeting.

“It was misleading,” she said. “… I was taken by surprise.”

The poll also appears as if it’s pushing support for fossil fuels, Fischmann said. It includes back-to-back questions about whether respondents support state mandates to transition the grid to renewables, whether they care if their electricity comes from wind and solar, and whether they’re aware of the potential for rolling blackouts this summer.

“It looked very much like a Rio Grande Foundation survey,” Fischmann said. “Whether they put it together or not, I’m concerned that it seems like the commission is acting as a front for a ‘push poll’ by the Foundation.”

The commission is committed to abiding by the state’s Energy Transition Act, which requires local utilities to transition the grid to 80% renewables by 2040, and 100% carbon-free generation by 2045, said PRC Chair Joseph Maestas.

“The commission should not be associated with any special interests,” Maestas said.

Byrd agreed on Wednesday to send out a follow-up notice to all poll recipients clarifying that the poll is his individual initiative, not a commission-backed survey.

But some constituents told Hall and Maestas that they may solicit Attorney General intervention to investigate whether Byrd abused his position as a commissioner for political gain.

Byrd, who is the only Republican representative on the commission, reportedly plans to run for head of the State Land Office in this year’s elections.