 US nuclear agency sued over public records requests - Albuquerque Journal

US nuclear agency sued over public records requests

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A watchdog group is suing the National Nuclear Security Administration over its failure to release public records related to the U.S. government’s plans to manufacture key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., covers more than a dozen records requests made since 2017 by the Los Alamos Study Group. The nonprofit is seeking more transparency about what it calls one the largest warhead-related programs since the end of the Cold War.

The lawsuit alleges that the agency has a policy and pattern of violating the Freedom of Information Act in a way that “shields its activities and multibillion-dollar plans from public scrutiny and congressional oversight.”

The group believes most of the money authorized for building and operating facilities at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to manufacture plutonium cores for use in nuclear weapons is being wasted.

“What, after all, is NNSA hiding? Why doesn’t NNSA want to discuss its plans openly, legally redacted as necessary?” asked Greg Mello, director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

The National Nuclear Security Administration did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the complaint or the records requests seeking information on cost overruns, delays and site expansion plans.

Officials for years have pushed for plutonium core production to resume, saying the U.S. needs to ensure the stability and reliance of its nuclear arsenal. The National Nuclear Security Administration has said most of the cores in the stockpile were produced in the 1970s and 1980s.

With the modernization project comes more jobs and billions of federal dollars to upgrade buildings and construct new facilities. Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation are supportive, but watchdog groups have concerns.

The NNSA is required by law to manufacture no fewer than 80 cores by 2030. While testifying before congressional committees, top officials have acknowledged over the past year that the deadline will likely get missed as construction of the factory in South Carolina is behind schedule by as many as five years and Los Alamos won’t be able to make up the difference.

According to the lawsuit, the records requests involve officials’ public testimony to Congress on plans to increase production, the hiring of new workers and budget estimates. The information sought also pertains to the need to have the factories running around the clock to meet the federal government’s goals.

The lawsuit states that the NNSA has yet to release many of the main planning documents, official studies or reports that the Los Alamos Study Group says are needed to conduct policy analysis, participate in comment opportunities, or otherwise monitor the agency’s activities.

Mello said the plutonium core plans are competing with other NNSA programs for key personnel, equipment, funding and management attention.

“We want a principled, truthful discussion about this program right now — in public and in Congress — before more billions are squandered, more workers are hurt and the environment is damaged further,” Mello said. “For that to happen, NNSA has to reveal its plans as the law requires.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » US nuclear agency sued over public records requests

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Judge acquits New Mexico man of misdemeanors in Capitol ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted ... A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly ...
2
Albuquerque streamlines farmers market permit process
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department announced Monday ... Albuquerque's Environmental Health Department announced Monday that vendors will now only pay a one-time $50 permit fee in order to participate in farmer's markets ...
3
ABQ brewery providing a ReSource for Ukraine
ABQnews Seeker
Sipping on beer might seem like ... Sipping on beer might seem like an unremarkable activity but one brewery is hoping that simple pleasure will help people on the other side ...
4
Special session ends with approval of new round of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would provide $500 to individuals, ... Bill would provide $500 to individuals, $1K to couples
5
Council overrides mayor's veto of plastic bag ban repeal
ABQnews Seeker
Six councilors provided necessary votes to ... Six councilors provided necessary votes to keep last month's repeal intact
6
Lawmakers revive vetoed spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Agree to add disclosure requirement for ... Agree to add disclosure requirement for all funding allocations
7
Lawsuit alleges 'sadistic welcome' for prison inmates
ABQnews Seeker
State settled 2011 action alleging similar ... State settled 2011 action alleging similar conduct at Los Lunas facility
8
Man, 38 charged in Taos County homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Alleged affair led to one husband ... Alleged affair led to one husband killing another
9
Forecast could spell more drought for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Eastern portions of state 'shut out' ... Eastern portions of state 'shut out' of precipitation in late fall, early winter
10
Search for missing inmate underway
ABQnews Seeker
Man walked off a work crew ... Man walked off a work crew in Rio Rancho