Family-owned Española newspaper sold to NM investor group

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Grande SUN founder and former editor and publisher Robert E. Trapp, left, and his son Robert B. Trapp, right, pose for a portrait at their newspaper in Espanola, N.M. in September 2013. The newspaper has been sold to a group of New Mexico-based investors, the newspaper announced on Wednesday. (Pat Vasquez-Cunningham/Journal)

The Rio Grande SUN, for decades owned and run by the Trapp family, has been sold to a group of New Mexico-based investors, the newspaper announced on Wednesday.

The sale was completed on Friday to El Rito Media LLC, the paper’s new owner. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“I watched my parents come to work every day, literally until the day they died,” Robert B. Trapp, the paper’s most recent owner and publisher, said in a statement announcing the sale. “No one owns a weekly newspaper. It owns you. I’ve got too many things I want to do before I die and I can’t do them and run a weekly newspaper.”

The newspaper will have a new publisher in Richard L. Connor, who has spent decades in print journalism. He has worked for publicly owned newspapers and ran weeklies across 10 states, according to the newspaper. He was brought on through the ownership change to guide the direction of the Española-based newspaper going forward.

He replaces Trapp, who will stay on for at least two weeks through the transition to new ownership. Neither Trapp nor Connor immediately responded to the Journal’s request for comment.

“The heart of journalism today is where it’s always been,” Connor said. “And that’s in smaller communities where the weekly newspaper keeps everyone not only informed but connected to one another.”

Trapp’s parents, Robert E. Trapp and Ruth Trapp — along with Bill Birkett and Hollie Birkett — had started the newspaper in 1956, serving readers in the Española Valley and in neighboring areas.

By the 1960s, the Trapps had bought out the Birketts’ share of the newspaper and became the sole owners, according to the newspaper’s website.

Robert E. Trapp had retained the role of publisher until 2001 before he and his wife backed out of the daily duties, giving up ownership and control to their son.

The paper had seen prospective buyers throughout the years, often from then-owner of the Santa Fe New Mexican, Robert McKinney, who has since died.

Trapp had helped found the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, a nonprofit organization committed to transparency. He was also inducted into the New Mexico Press Association’s Hall of Fame in 2000.

The newspaper throughout its years has been known for its scrappy, watchdog role in northern New Mexico. Since its founding, the SUN has successfully sued or settled open meetings or records lawsuits against every governmental agency in Rio Arriba County, among others.

In 2019, the SUN and Robert B. Trapp settled a lawsuit with the Department of Public Safety related to the department’s more than a dozen instances of failing to respond to one of the newspaper’s former reporters. The settlement, Trapp said at the time, was about $250,000.

And in 2020, the SUN filed a writ of mandamus against Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative over access to board documents.

The paper has won multiple awards for its reporting, including three from the New Mexico Press Association in 2021. The SUN has also been known for its recurring coverage of the opioid crisis in the Española Valley.

The SUN was subject to a documentary titled “The Sun Never Sets,” produced by local filmmakers Ben Daitz and Dale Sonnenberg, who followed Trapp and SUN editorial staff as they reported.

“It would’ve been easy to just put out a little, friendly, community newspaper,” Trapp said in the documentary. “But I didn’t think that’s what this community needed.”

The newspaper’s staff will remain, SUN news editor Jennifer Burnham said on Twitter Wednesday.

The Rio Grande SUN, for decades owned and run by the Trapp family, has been sold to a group of New Mexico-based investors, the ...
