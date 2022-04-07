 Pecos River deserves an 'Outstanding' designation - Albuquerque Journal

Pecos River deserves an ‘Outstanding’ designation

By Axie Navas / founding and current director, Outdoor Recreation Division, N.M. economic development department

Of all New Mexico’s incredible landscapes, the Pecos Valley in San Miguel County is one of the most outstanding places to get outside. Each year, the watershed attracts hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans and visitors to hike, fish, hunt, bird watch, camp, bike and more.

Not only does this access to nature translate into vibrant, long-term community and public health gains, but also it benefits the region’s economy. According to data from the N.M. Department of Game and Fish, 158,402 people fished the Pecos River and its tributaries between 2020-21. In 2020, these visitors, plus hikers, campers, and bird-watchers, spent over $87 million in San Miguel County.

For all these reasons, the Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) of the state Economic Development Department joins dozens of Pecos community members, tribes, outdoor recreationists, local governments, acequia associations, farmers, ranchers and water conservation groups in urging the New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission (WQCC) to protect 14 miles of the Pecos River and 165 miles of its tributaries within the watershed as Outstanding Waters – officially referred to as Outstanding National Resource Waters or ONRWs – under the Clean Water Act. The WQCC hearing begins Tuesday, April 12.

This water-quality designation will ensure healthy outdoor access, as well as traditional community water uses, and safeguard waterways from degradation, waste disposal, overuse and the impacts of climate change.

Crucially, this initiative has the potential to spur other efforts to protect New Mexico waterways. It complements and strengthens Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s commitment to conserve at least 30% of the state’s land and water by 2030. This June, the ORD is pursuing a separate ONRW designation for three additional waterways – portions of the Rio Grande, the Rio Hondo and the headwaters of the Jemez – based on their outstanding recreation significance. If successful, this ORD-led petition would safeguard about 120 miles of northern New Mexico rivers in perpetuity for outdoor recreation, cultural uses and wildlife.

The Outstanding Waters designation is a tool available to other communities to use in protecting their watersheds, as well. Communities surrounding the Upper Pecos Watershed depend on clean water to support outdoor recreation, agriculture and the local economy. The Pecos ONRW petition is a hugely important tool to protect both Pecos’ and New Mexico’s waters.

Protect the Pecos
To help designate the Pecos an outstanding New Mexican river, submit written and/or oral public comment for the WQCC hearing. Oral comment can be given at noon and 5 p.m. April 12, and 9 a.m. and noon April 13. For more information, visit NMOutside.com.
Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Pecos River deserves an ‘Outstanding’ designation

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ a vampire movie lacking bite
Entertainment
Jared Leto, who has never met ... Jared Leto, who has never met an accent, a wig, a prosthetic, a dramatic weight loss or a Method role he couldn’t sink his ...
2
'¡Colores!' episode focuses people in NM standing against the ...
Blogs
The episode highlights Santa Fe artist ... The episode highlights Santa Fe artist Katya Reka, who is Ukrainian; and Russian American Grisha Gutkin, organizer of 'The March for Ukraine' in Santa ...
3
Chevel Shepherd to perform at Lensic in support of ...
Entertainment
The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ... The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, will benefit the Tutors to Teachers program.
4
The Dragon Room Bar still a festive and delectable ...
Dining Reviews
The Dragon Room's happy hour begins ... The Dragon Room's happy hour begins when the doors open at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
5
Sidetrack Brewing to host cask beer festival April 16
Blogs
Tickets are $30 and that will ... Tickets are $30 and that will get participants a sample of each beer, a full pour of one's favorite and a pint glass.
6
Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic
Entertainment
'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated ... 'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated song cycle which Sarah Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.
7
Playwright brings creative opportunities to stage with SF's Almost ...
Entertainment
Once a month on Zoom, Almost ... Once a month on Zoom, Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play programs bringing together talent and audiences from all ...
8
Comedians John Padon, Kathleen Dunbar to headline the 505 ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Little Theatre to host the ... Albuquerque Little Theatre to host the stand-up comedy event on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
9
Editorial: Big red flags at CYFD
Editorials
No-bid business is often bad business, ... No-bid business is often bad business, especially when public money is involved. A new audit of the ...