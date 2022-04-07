Pecos River deserves an ‘Outstanding’ designation

Of all New Mexico’s incredible landscapes, the Pecos Valley in San Miguel County is one of the most outstanding places to get outside. Each year, the watershed attracts hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans and visitors to hike, fish, hunt, bird watch, camp, bike and more.

Not only does this access to nature translate into vibrant, long-term community and public health gains, but also it benefits the region’s economy. According to data from the N.M. Department of Game and Fish, 158,402 people fished the Pecos River and its tributaries between 2020-21. In 2020, these visitors, plus hikers, campers, and bird-watchers, spent over $87 million in San Miguel County.

For all these reasons, the Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) of the state Economic Development Department joins dozens of Pecos community members, tribes, outdoor recreationists, local governments, acequia associations, farmers, ranchers and water conservation groups in urging the New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission (WQCC) to protect 14 miles of the Pecos River and 165 miles of its tributaries within the watershed as Outstanding Waters – officially referred to as Outstanding National Resource Waters or ONRWs – under the Clean Water Act. The WQCC hearing begins Tuesday, April 12.

This water-quality designation will ensure healthy outdoor access, as well as traditional community water uses, and safeguard waterways from degradation, waste disposal, overuse and the impacts of climate change.

Crucially, this initiative has the potential to spur other efforts to protect New Mexico waterways. It complements and strengthens Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s commitment to conserve at least 30% of the state’s land and water by 2030. This June, the ORD is pursuing a separate ONRW designation for three additional waterways – portions of the Rio Grande, the Rio Hondo and the headwaters of the Jemez – based on their outstanding recreation significance. If successful, this ORD-led petition would safeguard about 120 miles of northern New Mexico rivers in perpetuity for outdoor recreation, cultural uses and wildlife.

The Outstanding Waters designation is a tool available to other communities to use in protecting their watersheds, as well. Communities surrounding the Upper Pecos Watershed depend on clean water to support outdoor recreation, agriculture and the local economy. The Pecos ONRW petition is a hugely important tool to protect both Pecos’ and New Mexico’s waters.