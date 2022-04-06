 '¡Colores!' episode focuses people in NM standing against the war in Ukraine - Albuquerque Journal

‘¡Colores!’ episode focuses people in NM standing against the war in Ukraine

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Katya Reka, right, and family at the Santa Fe Plaza. (Courtesy of New Mexico PBS)

Michael Kamins is in the business of telling stories.

This is why the New Mexico PBS executive producer jumped in his car and drove up to Santa Fe for a gathering of people against the war in Ukraine.

“This is one of those important things happening and we wanted to understand it from all sides,” Kamins says. “I wanted to share these stories so that an audience would understand the magnitude of what’s happening over there.”

Kamins’ work is part of the “Â¡Colores!” episode that will air at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.4. It will also be available to stream on the PBS Video app.

“Â¡Colores!” has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.

The weekly TV series shares in-depth and inspirational stories about New Mexico’s diverse arts, culture and history.

March for peace in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of New Mexico PBS)

The episode highlights Santa Fe artist Katya Reka, who is Ukrainian and shares her story of heartbreak and resilience.

Russian American Grisha Gutkin is also featured as the organizer of “The March for Ukraine” in Santa Fe.

And performing arts group, Kurbasy, shares dramatic footage of the war from Ukraine.

“There’s a march every Sunday at the Santa Fe Plaza,” Kamins says. “Since the war started, the attendance has been growing and I knew I had to get out there to capture the stories.”

Kamins did some research on Reka before finishing the episode.

He shot the footage on his iPhone.

“It worked out great because I didn’t have time to put together a team,” he says. “We wanted to capture the immediacy of it.”

Kamins says the biggest obstacle in putting the episode together is responding quickly.

“I feel so fortunate to have talked to Katya,” he says. “She was so open and shared her story. She’s taking to her friends in Kyiv, where she grew up and they are being bombed. It’s heartbreaking to see her hometown falling apart.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

ON TV
“¡Colores!” will air at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.4. The episode takes a look at “The March for Ukraine” in Santa Fe.

