 Chevel Shepherd to perform at Lensic in support of education in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Chevel Shepherd to perform at Lensic in support of education in NM

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico native Chevel Shepherd will perform a concert at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe.
(Courtesy of Shutterfreek)

Chevel Shepherd is enjoying her life in music.

The New Mexico native never stopped moving forward.

During the pandemic, she would perform live on social media. She also released her debut EP, “Everybody’s Got a Story,” in March 2021.

She hasn’t slowed down since.

“As things are getting back to normal, I’ve been recording new music,” she says. “Some of that will be released this year. Lately, I’ve been with the band getting ready for upcoming shows.”

Shepherd’s new music showcases her growth since winning the 15th season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

“I’ve not written any of the new songs,” she says. “I’m still working on my confidence in writing. It’s hard to write and I’ll get there.”

Shepherd, 19, and her team have turned to professional songwriters for the new material and she feels she has some great songs. She will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe.

One of the songs, “Looking for Loretta,” was posted on TikTok and gained a lot of likes.

“I love paying homage to the old classics and that’s one of the songs I’m most excited for,” she says. “I feel like the lyrics give light to who I am today.”

Shepherd’s performance at the Lensic will also benefit the Tutors to Teachers program, which is a non-profit organization created to help address an ominous teacher shortage in New Mexico.

Tutors to Teachers was created in October 2021 by Louise Yakey, a retired New York schoolteacher who came to New Mexico to continue her teaching career. She created Tutors to Teachers to make a dent in the teacher shortage statewide.

Chevel Shepherd performs with her band at a recent concert. (Courtesy of Red Light Management)

“The program is designed to give high school and college students an opportunity to work directly with children to see the impact they could have on children as teachers before making a commitment to the profession,” said Yakey. “Tutors with (the program) are involved in an internship-type experience because they are trained, nurtured and supported.”

The Tutors to Teachers pipeline provides high school and college students employment opportunities to tutor in their free time where they obtain support and guidance with hands on experience while receiving expert mentorship from educated professionals in the field all while continuing their education in high school or college. If the teaching profession is a fit for the tutors, they seek higher education and eventually pursue a degree in education to establish a career in the field in New Mexico.

“When I’ve done tutoring programs in the past, there wasn’t as much of a focus on training as there is now,” says Yakey. “As I’ve been developing my skills in tutoring programs, I’ve seen that we’ve needed more training.

“So now, in addition to their background checks, they’re getting training in community building and leadership, reading and math strategies, drug and violence prevention, and they also get time with a financial planner who explains to them what their paycheck looks like and what comes out of a paycheck. The tutors get training on those topics for the professional aspects of being a teacher. They also spend about four hours a week with children in the schools, either after school, during school, Saturdays online, or they can be online and in person.”

Shepherd is always looking to help in philanthropic avenues.

She’s looking forward to the concert because it will be helping New Mexicans.

“Performing in the state of New Mexico is always special for me,” Shepherd says. “Every chance I get, it’s a way to give back to the people that have supported me since the beginning. I’m a product of New Mexico and when I can help out, it makes me feel amazing.”

Until her album is released later this year, Shepherd keeps busy with posting on her social media accounts.

“Adulting is definitely hard,” she says. “Being active on social media made the time go by faster and staying at home easier. Coming up with content is like a full-time job. I’m learning it slowly but it’s a platform that helps me grow my audience. It helps me connect to my fans and it’s important.”

Chevel Shepherd
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8

WHERE: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $29-$75, plus fees at lensic.org

Home » Entertainment » Chevel Shepherd to perform at Lensic in support of education in NM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Chevel Shepherd to perform at Lensic in support of ...
Entertainment
The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ... The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, will benefit the Tutors to Teachers program.
2
The Dragon Room Bar still a festive and delectable ...
Dining Reviews
The Dragon Room's happy hour begins ... The Dragon Room's happy hour begins when the doors open at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
3
Sidetrack Brewing to host cask beer festival April 16
Blogs
Tickets are $30 and that will ... Tickets are $30 and that will get participants a sample of each beer, a full pour of one's favorite and a pint glass.
4
Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic
Entertainment
'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated ... 'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated song cycle which Sarah Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.
5
Playwright brings creative opportunities to stage with SF's Almost ...
Entertainment
Once a month on Zoom, Almost ... Once a month on Zoom, Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play programs bringing together talent and audiences from all ...
6
'¡Colores!' episode focuses people in NM standing against the ...
Blogs
The episode highlights Santa Fe artist ... The episode highlights Santa Fe artist Katya Reka, who is Ukrainian; and Russian American Grisha Gutkin, organizer of 'The March for Ukraine' in Santa ...
7
Comedians John Padon, Kathleen Dunbar to headline the 505 ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Little Theatre to host the ... Albuquerque Little Theatre to host the stand-up comedy event on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
8
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ a vampire movie lacking bite
Entertainment
Jared Leto, who has never met ... Jared Leto, who has never met an accent, a wig, a prosthetic, a dramatic weight loss or a Method role he couldn’t sink his ...
9
Amy Schumer delivers some of the finest work of ...
Entertainment
'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical ... 'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series
10
Oscar Isaac lands in the MCU as a complex, ...
Entertainment
Moon Knight, who made his Marvel ... Moon Knight, who made his Marvel Comics debut nearly 40 years ago, now streaming in the Disney+ series of the same name.