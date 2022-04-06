Sidetrack Brewing to host cask beer festival April 16

Most people know New Mexico offers a plethora of choices when it comes to style and taste of craft beer.

Downtown’s Sidetrack Brewing wants to highlight another option – cask brews.

The brewery is hosting the Alley Cask Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on April 16. Co-owner Dan Herr said 11 other breweries have agreed to participate. Tickets are $30 and that will get participants a sample of each beer, a full pour of one’s favorite and a pint glass.

Cask beers have been a tradition at Sidetrack since they opened in 2016. They continuously offer at least two cask beer on their menu. Herr said because it’s an uncommon offering, he wanted to host a festival highlighting this style of beer.

Sidetrack brewmaster David Kimbell said with traditional keg beer, the carbon dioxide is injected, giving beer that highly-carbonated taste. With cask beers, the beer is unfiltered and fermented long enough to allow the process to happen over time.

The result, Kimbell said, is a less carbonated, smoother beer. The general belief is that cask beers allow more of the flavors to emerge. It’s served with hand pump system whereas keg beers are pushed out of the keg with carbon dioxide.

Kimbell said cask beers provide an opportunity for brewers to try something different.

“It’s a good way to experiment,” he said. “If it doesn’t work out, you aren’t wasting a lot.”

Meanwhile, Herr said this is the first festival the brewery has hosted since it opened. Sidetrack is located on Second Street Downtown next to Zendo coffeehouse, and draws a wide range of customers.

Herr said when he and his wife opened the brewery, the idea was to have a no-fuss atmosphere where people can just come and have a pint, like the old-style local pub. There are no televisions, just beer and good company. They don’t package or distribute their beer either and have no immediate plans to do so.

They recently upgraded their patio, adding a shade structure, which Herr said will make a big difference this summer in keeping the outdoor space comfortable.

Additional participating breweries are Bathtub Row, Canteen, Ex Novo, Gravity Bound, La Cumbre, Marble, Palmer, Ponderosa, Second Street, Steel Bender and Turtle Mountain. Each brewery will bring a cask to the event for tapping.

Mighty Mike’s Meats Smoked BBQ food truck will be on-site during the festival.

The taproom will be closed to the public during the festival, allowing only those with a ticket entry.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the Sidetrack Brewing taproom or through the website at sidetrackbrewing.net.