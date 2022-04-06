Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic

Sarah Jarosz is aware that songs need their own journey.

This is the case with her current album, “Blue Heron Suite,” which she is touring in support of and will give a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

“Blue Heron Suite” is a much-anticipated song cycle which Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.

She premiered the piece at the 2017 FreshGrass Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Jarosz says the commission proved to be an exciting musical challenge as she ended up with a song cycle inspired by the frequent trips she and her parents made to Port Aransas, a small town on the Gulf Coast of Texas, a few hours from her hometown of Wimberley, Texas.

The year 2017 turned out to be an emotional time for her, as her mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and the town of Port Aransas was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The two events caused Jarosz to think back to the early morning walks she and her mom would take along Mustang Island beach, and the great blue herons they observed along the shore. The birds came to be a symbol of hope for her family during a difficult time, and they continue to remind her of family and home.

“It was a long journey to get the record out and released to the world,” she says. “I was honored they would ask me out of the gate. The creative rule they gave me is that the music had to be within 30 and 45 minutes.”

Jarosz went into the studio in 2018 to record the project. Then the pandemic delayed the album’s release until late 2021.

“It’s sort of a healing journey of music,” she says. “I think that it coming out now means a lot more because the world needs music to heal. I’ve enjoyed the process of it all.”

At 29, Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award winner. She often hoped to have an acclaimed career and doesn’t take any of it for granted.

Over the years, she’s become a better editor when it comes to her writing process.

“When I first started writing as a teenager, it was almost a stream of consciousness effort,” she says. “With ‘Blue Heron Suite’ it was the first time I had to go back and edit before the song was finished. It’s about having the flexibility to change. I also didn’t write the songs in order. It became like a puzzle that fit together in the end.”