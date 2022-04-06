 Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic - Albuquerque Journal

Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz will perform a concert at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 14. (Courtesy of Kaitlyn Raitz)

Sarah Jarosz is aware that songs need their own journey.

This is the case with her current album, “Blue Heron Suite,” which she is touring in support of and will give a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

“Blue Heron Suite” is a much-anticipated song cycle which Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.

She premiered the piece at the 2017 FreshGrass Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Jarosz says the commission proved to be an exciting musical challenge as she ended up with a song cycle inspired by the frequent trips she and her parents made to Port Aransas, a small town on the Gulf Coast of Texas, a few hours from her hometown of Wimberley, Texas.

The year 2017 turned out to be an emotional time for her, as her mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and the town of Port Aransas was severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The two events caused Jarosz to think back to the early morning walks she and her mom would take along Mustang Island beach, and the great blue herons they observed along the shore. The birds came to be a symbol of hope for her family during a difficult time, and they continue to remind her of family and home.

“It was a long journey to get the record out and released to the world,” she says. “I was honored they would ask me out of the gate. The creative rule they gave me is that the music had to be within 30 and 45 minutes.”

Jarosz went into the studio in 2018 to record the project. Then the pandemic delayed the album’s release until late 2021.

“It’s sort of a healing journey of music,” she says. “I think that it coming out now means a lot more because the world needs music to heal. I’ve enjoyed the process of it all.”

At 29, Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award winner. She often hoped to have an acclaimed career and doesn’t take any of it for granted.

Over the years, she’s become a better editor when it comes to her writing process.

“When I first started writing as a teenager, it was almost a stream of consciousness effort,” she says. “With ‘Blue Heron Suite’ it was the first time I had to go back and edit before the song was finished. It’s about having the flexibility to change. I also didn’t write the songs in order. It became like a puzzle that fit together in the end.”

Sarah Jarosz
With Ric Robertson

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14

WHERE: Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $34-$49, plus fees at ampconcerts.org or lensic.org

Home » Entertainment » Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Chevel Shepherd to perform at Lensic in support of ...
Entertainment
The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ... The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, will benefit the Tutors to Teachers program.
2
The Dragon Room Bar still a festive and delectable ...
Dining Reviews
The Dragon Room's happy hour begins ... The Dragon Room's happy hour begins when the doors open at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
3
Sidetrack Brewing to host cask beer festival April 16
Blogs
Tickets are $30 and that will ... Tickets are $30 and that will get participants a sample of each beer, a full pour of one's favorite and a pint glass.
4
Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic
Entertainment
'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated ... 'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated song cycle which Sarah Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.
5
Playwright brings creative opportunities to stage with SF's Almost ...
Entertainment
Once a month on Zoom, Almost ... Once a month on Zoom, Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play programs bringing together talent and audiences from all ...
6
'¡Colores!' episode focuses people in NM standing against the ...
Blogs
The episode highlights Santa Fe artist ... The episode highlights Santa Fe artist Katya Reka, who is Ukrainian; and Russian American Grisha Gutkin, organizer of 'The March for Ukraine' in Santa ...
7
Comedians John Padon, Kathleen Dunbar to headline the 505 ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Little Theatre to host the ... Albuquerque Little Theatre to host the stand-up comedy event on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
8
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ a vampire movie lacking bite
Entertainment
Jared Leto, who has never met ... Jared Leto, who has never met an accent, a wig, a prosthetic, a dramatic weight loss or a Method role he couldn’t sink his ...
9
Amy Schumer delivers some of the finest work of ...
Entertainment
'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical ... 'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series
10
Oscar Isaac lands in the MCU as a complex, ...
Entertainment
Moon Knight, who made his Marvel ... Moon Knight, who made his Marvel Comics debut nearly 40 years ago, now streaming in the Disney+ series of the same name.