Comedians John Padon, Kathleen Dunbar to headline the 505 Comedy Series

John Padon is in the business of funny.

For years, the Albuquerque native has help keep stand-up comedy at the forefront of entertainment wherever he lived.

From Maui to Las Vegas, Nevada, Padon has blazed his own path.

Living in Albuquerque, Padon wanted to bring world-class comedy to the city once again.

“I got here last summer and got my real estate license,” he says. “I almost opened a comedy club. I’m doing this series to gauge the interest.”

Padon and comedian Kathleen Dunbar will headline the 505 Comedy Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Dunbar has been featured on Fox’s “Laughs” and “Comics Unleashed,” as well as on comedy specials for Showtime.

Padon returned to Albuquerque after nearly 40 years away working in comedy.

He was part of the writing team that picked up an Emmy Award for the final season of “The Wonder Years.”

“I left Albuquerque in 1984 to go do comedy and returned to perform a Laff’s a couple times,” he says. “I was working full-time on the improv circuit. As I went on the road, I had amazing opportunities to be the opener for Adam Sandler, Tim Allen and Jerry Seinfeld. It was a great experience for me.”

As Padon’s career continued to move forward, he toured for nearly 16 years. It was then he got the opportunity to join the writing team of “The Wonder Years.”

Soon, he was off to Sin City and became the opener for Tom Jones.

But that wasn’t enough.

“I wanted to open up my own comedy club,” he says. “I opened it up at Planet Hollywood and it lasted until I sold it.”

As Padon navigates his life in Albuquerque, he missed being on stage and collaborating with other comedians.

“I was going to retire,” he says. “I found out that I missed hanging out with comedians.”

He’s hoping the 505 Comedy Series will help foster some relationships between comedians.

“Being able to see all types of comedy helps a comedian grow,” he says. “I’ve been to a few of the open mic nights here in town. Being able to bounce ideas off of a new crowd is golden for comedians. I would do my set before Tim Allen or Jerry Seinfeld and felt like I grew each time.”

Padon says his comedy is on the observational side, where he talks about his family life as a husband and father.

“I don’t do politics,” he says. “The world has changed and political correctness has made comedians fall in line. It’s been an interesting evolution in comedy over the last 30 years.”