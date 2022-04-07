 Mabrey returning to coaching, takes Rio Rancho girls job - Albuquerque Journal

Mabrey returning to coaching, takes Rio Rancho girls job

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Lori Mabrey’s absence from coaching lasted 11 months. The Journal learned Wednesday that Mabrey, who coached Cibola High to five girls basketball state championship games and led the Cougars to a large-school title in 2015, is returning. She will be the new head girls coach at Rio Rancho High.

“I’m glad to be back,” she said.

Mabrey, 53, coached at Rio Rancho for eight seasons as an assistant before taking the Cibola job. She also has previously coached five seasons at her alma mater, Kirtland Central.

She resigned from Cibola last May. At Rio Rancho, she will replace Scott Peterson, who recently resigned after seven seasons.

“I wasn’t necessarily looking to get back in, unless the right opportunity presented itself,” Mabrey said.

Rio Rancho was 14-14 last season and did not qualify for the state tournament. The Rams haven’t finished above .500 since the 2018-19 season.

“I just felt like, if the right basketball job fit me and my personality, and where I’m at in my life, would open up, that I would take that seriously,” Mabrey said.

Mabrey coached Cibola to the then-Class 6A state championship in 2015, where the Cougars defeated La Cueva in the final. Cibola reached four other state title games under Mabrey. The Cougars fell to Hobbs in 2018, to Volcano Vista in 2016, to La Cueva in 2009 and to Mayfield in 2011.

Mabrey had done some radio game analysis last season. She is familiar with the Rams program, having been there when the school opened and having coached against Rio Rancho for so many years.

“Getting numbers and getting kids out is gonna be huge,” Mabrey said. “Targeting a younger crowd, like at Cibola (when I) started a junior program quickly. … And just having the administrative support that takes athletics really seriously, like at Rio Rancho Public Schools, was something that was of interest to me.”

Mabrey said she thought her nearly year away was therapeutic.

“It gave me a chance to step away, reassess myself, just look at it as an opportunity to recharge my own batteries,” she said. “I love basketball, I’ve been doing it since a very young age. I think I was getting burned out a little bit.”

.

Lori Mabrey, shown coaching her Cibola girls basketball team during a January 2020 game, is returning to the sidelines to coach the Rio Rancho girls. (Anthony Jackson/For the Journal)
